Jamie Foxx's Daughter Squashes Speculation About His Health With Positive Update

Fans of Jamie Foxx may be able to breathe a sigh of relief following a mysterious illness that landed the famed actor in the hospital.

In mid-April, TMZ reported that the "Django Unchained" star had been hospitalized after a "medical complication." The outlet didn't provide any details about what may have happened and while the severity of his condition was unclear, his family did show up at the hospital — some even coming in from out of town. Over the next couple of weeks, concerns for Foxx's well-being continued to increase, especially because of the secretive nature of the illness causing his hospitalization.

About 10 days after TMZ's initial report, People magazine reported that Foxx was "awake and alert" and that doctors were monitoring his condition and running tests. "He's OK, thank God," a source told the outlet. In the time since, many of Foxx's friends have said that they are keeping him in their prayers, and some even asked for fans to do the same. Then, on May 3, Foxx made a triumphant return to social media. "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he wrote in an Instagram post. Two days later, a source close to Foxx shared that the actor was in a "stable and not in a life-threatening situation now," which was undoubtedly a great sign. And while the media has continuously reported that Foxx is still in the hospital, his daughter Corinne Foxx has set the record straight.