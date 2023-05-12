Jamie Foxx's Daughter Squashes Speculation About His Health With Positive Update
Fans of Jamie Foxx may be able to breathe a sigh of relief following a mysterious illness that landed the famed actor in the hospital.
In mid-April, TMZ reported that the "Django Unchained" star had been hospitalized after a "medical complication." The outlet didn't provide any details about what may have happened and while the severity of his condition was unclear, his family did show up at the hospital — some even coming in from out of town. Over the next couple of weeks, concerns for Foxx's well-being continued to increase, especially because of the secretive nature of the illness causing his hospitalization.
About 10 days after TMZ's initial report, People magazine reported that Foxx was "awake and alert" and that doctors were monitoring his condition and running tests. "He's OK, thank God," a source told the outlet. In the time since, many of Foxx's friends have said that they are keeping him in their prayers, and some even asked for fans to do the same. Then, on May 3, Foxx made a triumphant return to social media. "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he wrote in an Instagram post. Two days later, a source close to Foxx shared that the actor was in a "stable and not in a life-threatening situation now," which was undoubtedly a great sign. And while the media has continuously reported that Foxx is still in the hospital, his daughter Corinne Foxx has set the record straight.
Jamie Foxx is at home recovering
Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital and has been for weeks, according to his daughter. On May 12, Corinne Foxx took to her Instagram Stories to share an update on her dad. "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!" she added. Her comment came on the heels of a report that Foxx's family was "preparing for the worst." Corinne even shared a photo of the apparent bogus report.
"Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too," she added in the now-deleted story. Could this mean that Jamie Foxx will be heading back to work after this mysterious illness set him back? It's possible. According to his IMDb page, Foxx has his name linked to almost a dozen upcoming projects. Fans, of course, want nothing more than Jamie Foxx to recover completely and get back to living his life to the fullest — and we totally can't wait either.