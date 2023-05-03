Jamie Foxx Speaks Out For The First Time Since Concerning Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx's family and fans have been praying for his speedy recovery after Foxx's sudden hospitalization for a medical emergency on April 11. Concern for Jamie has been growing as he remained hospitalized for three weeks after the incident. However, people's worries can be laid to rest now as Jamie speaks out for the first time since his hospitalization. The actor kept it short and sweet, but managed to assure everyone he was on the mend. "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," Jamie posted on Instagram, along with prayer hands, heart, and fox emojis.

TMZ reported that the actor was rushed to the ER during "Back in Action" filming in Atlanta, Georgia. A source later told the outlet, "He's communicating now, and that's good news," indicating he had previously lost the ability. "It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived — he is very lucky to be alive," a source told the Mirror. Of course, there has been no official announcement on what caused the incident, or confirmed details about Foxx's health issue.

Jamie's daughter Corinne Foxx took to Instagram on April 12 to break the news of her father's health scare. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

