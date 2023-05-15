Donald Trump Totally Snubs Melania In Seething Mother's Day Post

Donald Trump has five children with three different women, but the former president couldn't spare a kind word for even one of his kids' moms on Mother's Day. Maybe his wife of 18 years, Melania Trump, at least got a nice card and some flowers from their son, Barron Trump?

If Donald secures the GOP presidential nomination again, he'll most likely face off against incumbent President Joe Biden. On Twitter, the Democratic POTUS went the traditional route in his simple but sweet tribute to his wife of almost 46 years, Dr. Jill Biden — and by that, we mean that Joe actually let Jill know that he was thinking about her. "To the love of my life, and the life of my love — Happy Mother's Day, @flotus," he wrote. His tweet included a photo of himself and Jill smiling and holding hands. The couple has one child, a daughter named Ashley, and Jill is the stepmom of Joe's three children with his late wife, Neilia Hunter: Beau, Hunter, and Naomi. In a second tweet, Biden wrote in part, "Our mothers and grandmothers believe in us, sacrifice for us, and lift us up. They're the people in our lives who have given us the most."

Biden's messages stand in stark contrast to the single Mother's Day post that Donald shared on his social media platform, Truth Social. Donald didn't tag Melania, nor did he mention her by name. Instead, he used the holiday as an excuse to attack moms whose political views he disagrees with.