Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits His Lingering Love For Ex-Wife Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger still has serious feelings for his ex-wife. However, they're unlikely to reunite after the shocking long-term affair and resulting pregnancy that caused Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's divorce. As an actor and politician, the former governor of California was consistently in the media spotlight for two decades. But nobody was prepared for Schwarzenegger's love life to become the punchline of jokes and the subject of lurid international tabloid covers. That's precisely what happened in 2011, though, after the Los Angeles Times broke the sensationalist news that Schwarzenegger had secretly fathered a child with a mystery staff member he'd been having an affair with for a decade.

The day after the LA Times story broke, RadarOnline revealed the true extent of the double life Schwarzenegger had been leading. The mystery woman was Mildred "Patti" Baena, the family's housekeeper, and their son together, Joseph Baena — who was often seen at family events — was 14 years old at the time. Mildred had worked for the Schwarzenegger family for 20 years and was close to Maria Shriver and the couple's four children.

Schwarzenegger publicly confirmed the story and apologized for the years of deception. "I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family," he announced in a statement to Reuters. "There are no excuses, and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children, and my family. I am truly sorry." However, years later, Arnold Schwarzenegger admits his lingering love for his ex-wife Maria Shriver.