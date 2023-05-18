Tiger Woods' Court Battle Against Ex Erica Herman Takes Turn In His Favor

Amid his legal battle with ex-girlfriend Erica Herman, golf legend Tiger Woods has landed a big win. Herman first filed a lawsuit against Woods back in March 2023, asking the court to nullify a non-disclosure agreement she signed at the beginning of their relationship in 2017. At the time, Herman stated that because of the NDA, she was uncertain of what she could and couldn't disclose about her relationship with Woods. "She is also currently unsure what other information about her life she may discuss or with whom," a part of the lawsuit read, as reported by the New York Post.

Two months later, Herman updated her filing against the athlete, this time accusing him of sexual assault. Herman, who formerly worked as the manager at one of Woods' restaurants, alleged that the pro golfer forced her to sign the NDA with threats that he would fire her if she refused. "A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment," Herman's attorney Benjamin Hobas wrote in the filing, according to CBS News.

Subsequently, Woods fired back at Herman's claims with a lawsuit where he denied any wrongdoings. "Ms. Herman is not a victim of sexual assault or abuse," his lawyers said in the filing, per People. "Rather, Ms. Herman is a jilted ex-girlfriend who wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court." Yet, despite rising tensions between the two exes, things seem to be looking up for the golf star.