Tiger Woods' Ex Erica Herman Exposes Disturbing Relationship Details With New Lawsuit Allegations
The following article includes mentions of sexual assault.
Tiger Woods is back in the news, and this time, the golf legend is facing new allegations from his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman. Woods and Herman first sparked relationship rumors in 2017 after they were spotted at the President's Cup together. Despite his celebrity status, Woods managed to keep his relationship with Herman out of the public eye, with Herman making only a few appearances on his Instagram throughout their time together. Nonetheless, the pair's relationship couldn't have been better. "They live together at his house now ... The kids like her," a source told People in 2021, referencing Woods' two kids with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.
Woods and Herman's strong bond was also manifested following a February 2021 car crash that left the pro golfer seriously injured. "Erica dropped everything to be with Tiger the moment she heard what happened," a source confirmed to Us Weekly. "She's been by his bedside, holding his hand and telling him everything's going to be OK. He's a champ and he's got this." The insider also revealed how grateful Woods was to have such a strong support system in Herman. "He couldn't have asked for more in that regard," the source added.
These days, however, things have become fraught between the former couple — and now, Herman is sharing some disturbing details of their long-term relationship.
Erica Herman accused Tiger Woods of sexual assault
In a new lawsuit filed on May 5, Erica Herman accused Tiger Woods of sexually assaulting her during their six-year relationship. In the lawsuit, Herman claims the golf legend forced her to sign a non-disclosure agreement with threats that he would fire her if she refused. At the time they started dating, Herman was working at Woods' South Florida restaurant. "A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment," part of the lawsuit read, per the Daily Mail.
But Herman's claims didn't stop there, as she also accused Woods of tricking her out of their home after their breakup earlier this year. "And, when he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA," the filing added. At the time of this writing, Woods has yet to respond to Herman's claims.
Herman's claims come only a few months after initially filing a lawsuit requesting to be removed from the NDA she previously signed with Woods, as reported by People. Though she made no mention of her latest claims, Herman subtly hinted at it by citing the Speak Out Act, a law that allows for NDAs to be voided in the case of sexual harassment or assault.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).