Tiger Woods' Ex Erica Herman Exposes Disturbing Relationship Details With New Lawsuit Allegations

The following article includes mentions of sexual assault.

Tiger Woods is back in the news, and this time, the golf legend is facing new allegations from his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman. Woods and Herman first sparked relationship rumors in 2017 after they were spotted at the President's Cup together. Despite his celebrity status, Woods managed to keep his relationship with Herman out of the public eye, with Herman making only a few appearances on his Instagram throughout their time together. Nonetheless, the pair's relationship couldn't have been better. "They live together at his house now ... The kids like her," a source told People in 2021, referencing Woods' two kids with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Woods and Herman's strong bond was also manifested following a February 2021 car crash that left the pro golfer seriously injured. "Erica dropped everything to be with Tiger the moment she heard what happened," a source confirmed to Us Weekly. "She's been by his bedside, holding his hand and telling him everything's going to be OK. He's a champ and he's got this." The insider also revealed how grateful Woods was to have such a strong support system in Herman. "He couldn't have asked for more in that regard," the source added.

These days, however, things have become fraught between the former couple — and now, Herman is sharing some disturbing details of their long-term relationship.