Tiger Woods Refutes Ex Erica Herman's Oral Agreement Claims In Latest Court Filing

Tiger Woods' longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, recently filed a petition to void her NDA with the professional golfer, whom she'd dated since 2017. According to Entertainment Tonight, Herman cited the Speak Out Act, which nullifies non-disclosure agreements in the event of sexual misconduct or other abuse, as the base of her argument. Herman failed to state exactly what she's accusing Woods of, however. "Because of the aggressive use of the Woods NDA against her by [Woods] and the trust under his control, [Herman] is unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has," read the filing. "She is also currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom."

Herman's petition comes months after she sued Woods' trust for $30 million in damages, after he allegedly violated their "oral tenancy agreement," per NBC News. Herman claimed that Woods put her out of his home following their breakup, despite allegedly promising to allow her to live there for five more years. Herman also alleges that Woods' team tricked her into vacating the property under the guise of a vacation. Since news of Herman's lawsuit has come to light, lawyers have unpacked Herman's chances of actually winning her case. Now, Woods has also responded to Herman's lawsuit.