Lawyers Unpack Erica Herman's Staggering $30 Million Suit Against Tiger Woods - Exclusive

Lawyers Unpack Erica Herman's Staggering $30 Million Suit Against Tiger Woods

The following article contains mentions of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

In a rare legal move, Erica Herman — Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend of six years – filed a request in early March to nullify her non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the golfer — for a pretty alarming reason. Claiming to have signed the NDA after their relationship began in 2017, Herman cited the Speak Out Act, which prohibits the enforcement of NDAs in the case of a sexual assault or sexual harassment dispute.

Additionally, court documents obtained by People reveal that the former restaurant manager is suing Woods for $30 million following their October 2022 split. According to Herman's lawsuit, she and defendant Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust had an oral agreement that she could reside in Woods' home for five more years. Lawyers for the trust, however, have argued that this agreement would only last if she was still with Woods, characterizing her legal action as vengeful. "Ms. Herman responded to the breakup by filing this lawsuit," they said.

The $30 million Herman seeks for the alleged breach of agreement accounts for monetary damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys' fees. The suit also claimed that the trust's employees "locked her out of the Residence, removed her personal belongings, and informed her she could not return," Herman also claims to be owed over $40,000 in cash. Nicki Swift spoke with two legal experts regarding both of Herman's legal filings — and they had differing takes on the strengths of her two cases.