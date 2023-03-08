Tiger Woods' Ex Erica Herman Moves To End Her NDA After Split (& The Reason Is Disturbing)

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, is attempting to terminate the NDA she previously signed and has referenced a troubling reason behind it. TMZ broke the news on March 8 that Herman is taking legal action against Woods to nullify this NDA. Legal documents that were obtained by the news outlet state that Herman noted the NDA was signed at the beginning of the couple's courtship in the fall of 2017. Herman is now saying that the NDA should not be enforced and has cited the Speak Out Act. This act, per Congress.gov, "prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or nondisparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law."

There have been no official statements regarding the breakup that have been made by either party as of yet. Golf Monthly noted that Herman was not present during Woods' participation in the Genesis Invitational in California, which took place in February. Furthermore, The Sun wrote that the last time the exes were seen together publicly was in August 2022, when they were at the US Open tennis tournament. Time will tell if Herman can speak on her relationship with Woods, Meanwhile, Woods' representatives have not responded to TMZ's request for comment.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).