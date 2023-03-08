Tiger Woods' Ex Erica Herman Moves To End Her NDA After Split (& The Reason Is Disturbing)
The following article includes mentions of sexual assault and sexual harassment.
Tiger Woods ex-partner, Erica Herman, is trying to nullify a non-disclosure agreement on serious grounds. As reported by Page Six, Woods and Herman first encountered one another when Herman was studying political science at the University of Central Florida. A source said that, at the time, Herman was a bartender at Blue Martini in Orlando, where Woods stopped by as a patron. The two kept in contact, and following Herman's graduation, Woods hired her as the director of operations for his dining location, The Woods Jupiter.
They began dating in 2017, and the duo made one of their first public appearances together at a Dodger Stadium World Series game that year, per People. Woods has shared social media photos documenting his relationship with Herman in the past. For example, in 2020 Woods posted an image of himself, his two kids that he shares with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, and Herman posing at a dinner together. "Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family," Woods wrote on Instagram. It's just been revealed that the couple has since gone their separate ways. Now, Herman is making an NDA request and has revealed the shocking reason for this move.
This legal move has painful implications
Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, is attempting to terminate the NDA she previously signed and has referenced a troubling reason behind it. TMZ broke the news on March 8 that Herman is taking legal action against Woods to nullify this NDA. Legal documents that were obtained by the news outlet state that Herman noted the NDA was signed at the beginning of the couple's courtship in the fall of 2017. Herman is now saying that the NDA should not be enforced and has cited the Speak Out Act. This act, per Congress.gov, "prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or nondisparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law."
There have been no official statements regarding the breakup that have been made by either party as of yet. Golf Monthly noted that Herman was not present during Woods' participation in the Genesis Invitational in California, which took place in February. Furthermore, The Sun wrote that the last time the exes were seen together publicly was in August 2022, when they were at the US Open tennis tournament. Time will tell if Herman can speak on her relationship with Woods, Meanwhile, Woods' representatives have not responded to TMZ's request for comment.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).