Jon Gosselin Admits Sad Reality Of Relationship With Twin Daughters Mady And Cara

Jon Gosselin is opening up about the sad reality of his relationship with his twin daughters, Mady and Cara. The "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star has been estranged from his twin children since his divorce from his ex-wife Kate Gosselin, with whom he also shares sextuplets — Hannah, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis, and Aaden. Currently, Hannah and Collin live with their father, while the rest of the kids remain in their mother's custody. In 2018, Jon admitted that he doesn't speak to any of his children besides Hannah and Collin. "It's what the kids want to do," he said (via People). "If they don't want to talk to me, that's fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections."

Nevertheless, Jon has accused his ex-wife of alienating him from their kids, saying Kate was actively discouraging them from communicating with him. "I always wanted to talk to all of my kids but I didn't want to put them in an awkward position because Kate didn't want them talking to me," he told The U.S. Sun. He claimed that the kids only refused to speak with him so they could please their mom. "My kids are pleasers," he said. "But now they are adults they may not be influenced as much by her, and management and all those things. I hope now ... they may want to reach out." However, it seems that little has changed for the family as Jon remains estranged from his children, including the twins.