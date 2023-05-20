Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Taylor Swift Ex They Like The Most - Exclusive Survey
When it comes to naming the entertainment industry's biggest music artists, country-turned-pop icon Taylor Swift definitely makes the cut. Making her debut in 2006 with her self-titled album, the acclaimed singer-songwriter has gone on to cultivate an influential career full of No. 1 singles, prestigious awards (including 12 Grammys,) and one of the biggest fanbases in the world. But fans' interests reach beyond Swift's musical endeavors. Throughout her career, the "You Belong With Me" singer has also made headlines for her high-profile love life featuring some of the hunkiest names in Hollywood, including Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston, and Jake Gyllenhaal.
In April, Swift broke up with her latest boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, after six years of dating. In a statement to People, a source revealed that the shocking breakup stemmed from personality differences. "They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," they said. In the wake of her breakup with Alwyn and her controversial rumored relationship with The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy, we asked readers which of Swift's exes was their favorite.
Harry and Taylor will never go out of style
While Taylor Swift has dated an array of dreamy men in the entertainment industry, only one of her famous former flames secured the title of fan-favorite ex. According to our exclusive survey, which earned close to 7,000 responses, 38% of Swifties named Harry Styles as their favorite ex. Back in 2012, the former love birds made headlines for their brief, whirlwind romance. However, after a few months of dating, the pair ended their relationship in January 2013. "They were on holiday and had an almighty row," the Daily Mail reported. While their romance was surprisingly short-lived, Swift and Styles have seemingly remained on good terms, having shared wholesome interactions at both the 2021 and 2023 Grammy Awards.
Coming in second place was "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner with 25% of the votes. Like Styles, Swift and Launter's relationship was also brief, lasting only a few months in 2009. "He liked her more than she liked him. He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn't travel much to see him," a source told Us Weekly regarding their fizzled romance. While they decided they were better off as friends, their love affair is immortalized in the 2010 rom-com "Valentine's Day." Calvin Harris and her most recent ex Joe Alwyn tied for third place earning 13% of the votes, respectively. Lastly, the inspiration behind Swift's hit single "Forever & Always," Joe Jonas, came in last place with only 12% of the votes.