Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Taylor Swift Ex They Like The Most - Exclusive Survey

While Taylor Swift has dated an array of dreamy men in the entertainment industry, only one of her famous former flames secured the title of fan-favorite ex. According to our exclusive survey, which earned close to 7,000 responses, 38% of Swifties named Harry Styles as their favorite ex. Back in 2012, the former love birds made headlines for their brief, whirlwind romance. However, after a few months of dating, the pair ended their relationship in January 2013. "They were on holiday and had an almighty row," the Daily Mail reported. While their romance was surprisingly short-lived, Swift and Styles have seemingly remained on good terms, having shared wholesome interactions at both the 2021 and 2023 Grammy Awards.

Coming in second place was "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner with 25% of the votes. Like Styles, Swift and Launter's relationship was also brief, lasting only a few months in 2009. "He liked her more than she liked him. He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn't travel much to see him," a source told Us Weekly regarding their fizzled romance. While they decided they were better off as friends, their love affair is immortalized in the 2010 rom-com "Valentine's Day." Calvin Harris and her most recent ex Joe Alwyn tied for third place earning 13% of the votes, respectively. Lastly, the inspiration behind Swift's hit single "Forever & Always," Joe Jonas, came in last place with only 12% of the votes.