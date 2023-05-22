Donald Trump Goes Low In Brutal Rant Against The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin

Donald Trump will not go down without a fight! Taking to Truth Social on May 20, the former president called out "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin who, prior to her role at ABC, worked as Director of Strategic Communications for Trump during his presidency. "Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left," he wrote, per the New York Post. "A loser then and a loser now."

In a separate post, Trump described the television host as phony, suggesting that she might soon lose her job. "Word is that they are revolting at the 'View' and CNN, and want Farrah OUT! Much more to come," he wrote. "They won't be able to take the Radical Left Heat, just as CNN wants to fire the 'boss' because of the absolutely lovely Town Hall they just put on," he added seemingly referencing the massive viewership his 70-minute Town Hall broadcast amassed for the network.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump's Town Hall reeled in more than 3 million viewers — the network's highest ratings in nearly 10 months. However, the broadcast ended up drawing a lot of backlash from fans who criticized CNN for giving Trump an audience despite being found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation against journalist E. Jean Carroll. For her part, Griffin remained silent on the May 22 episode of "The View," refusing to address her former boss' weekend tirade.