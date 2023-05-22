RHONJ: Where Are Caroline Manzo's Kids Today? (You Won't Recognize Lauren)

One of the best things to come out of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" was Caroline Manzo's kids: Albie, Christopher, and Lauren Manzo. The three siblings often gave the show a much-needed laugh with their hilarious hijinks (including throwing slices of ham at each other in the kitchen). Fans also saw a serious side to them and rooted for Albie when he was struggling to complete law school while discovering that he had a learning disability. He and Christopher tried their hands at entrepreneurship and inexplicably decided to fill the void in the black water market with blk Water. Suffice it to say, the company didn't thrive. Lauren, the baby of the family, struggled to find her own footing, as well, and enrolled in cosmetology school.

Caroline left "RHONJ" ahead of Season 6 after being done with the show's drama. "For me, peace and integrity cannot be bought with money or fame. I practice what I preach, and as I said on the reunion, I'm done. I simply feel that my role has run its course and I have nothing more to give," she stated, via Bravo. However, it wasn't the end of her reality television run. She and her family filmed "Manzo'd with Children," which ran for three years. Since then, she and her kids have largely remained out of the spotlight — and they seem to be doing just fine.