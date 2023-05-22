RHONJ: Where Are Caroline Manzo's Kids Today? (You Won't Recognize Lauren)
One of the best things to come out of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" was Caroline Manzo's kids: Albie, Christopher, and Lauren Manzo. The three siblings often gave the show a much-needed laugh with their hilarious hijinks (including throwing slices of ham at each other in the kitchen). Fans also saw a serious side to them and rooted for Albie when he was struggling to complete law school while discovering that he had a learning disability. He and Christopher tried their hands at entrepreneurship and inexplicably decided to fill the void in the black water market with blk Water. Suffice it to say, the company didn't thrive. Lauren, the baby of the family, struggled to find her own footing, as well, and enrolled in cosmetology school.
Caroline left "RHONJ" ahead of Season 6 after being done with the show's drama. "For me, peace and integrity cannot be bought with money or fame. I practice what I preach, and as I said on the reunion, I'm done. I simply feel that my role has run its course and I have nothing more to give," she stated, via Bravo. However, it wasn't the end of her reality television run. She and her family filmed "Manzo'd with Children," which ran for three years. Since then, she and her kids have largely remained out of the spotlight — and they seem to be doing just fine.
Albie Manzo is ready to walk down the aisle
Caroline Manzo is one proud mama. On April 20, she announced that her eldest son, Albie Manzo, was engaged to his girlfriend, Chelsea DeMonaco. "She said YES!!!! Congratulations to @albiemanzo and @chelseademonaco on their engagement! We love you both to bits and are excited for this new chapter in all of our lives. Wedding bells will be ringing!!!!" Caroline shared on Instagram. Albie and DeMonaco went Instagram official in 2019 just before Christmas. The former "Manzo'd with Children" star shared a pic of the two cuddling up in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
Forever the entrepreneur, Albie also launched his floral business, Bloom & Birch, in 2019. According to the Instagram page, the company provides real handmade roses that promise to last for over a year. Caroline showed Albie's latest venture some love and reshared his first giveaway on Instagram. "Guys, this is really cool. Follow along and spread some love and kindness," she wrote. Albie isn't putting all his eggs in one basket, however. The restaurant industry runs in his blood and he has paired with his brother, Christopher Manzo, in a joint business venture.
Christopher Manzo is fully entrenched in the restaurant world
Out of the three Manzo kids, Christopher Manzo seemed to throw out the most varied business ideas. From his strip club/car wash concept (which never came to fruition), to authoring a children's book, the middle sibling's creativity knew no bounds. However, it seems that the hospitality business is his true calling. Having worked at The Brownstone for years, he is putting his experience to good use. According to his LinkedIn, Christopher is the Food and Beverage Manager at The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Christopher also runs his hospitality business, Manzo Collective, with his brother Albie Manzo. The two help revive and rebrand restaurants, while also providing day-to-day services, such as payroll and human resources. When he's not working with his brother, Christopher is running Tenth Street Pasta & Pizza in Hoboken. "I just always found myself coming back to the restaurant business because I grew up in it with my dad," Christopher shared with Bravo.
In March, the middle Manzo shared his latest endeavor into the podcast world. "In 2019, I vowed that I would not post another thing until I had a podcast to announce. I am proud to say that day has come! Check out @christorypod wherever you listen to your podcasts. It launches tomorrow, and hopefully every Thursday after that for the next 40 years, or my next post...whichever comes first," he announced. Books, running restaurants, and now a podcast — we can't wait to see what Christopher comes up with next.
Lauren Manzo is focusing on her physical and mental well-being
Lauren Manzo's struggle with weight has been front-and-center since her "RHONJ" days and in 2011, she underwent lap band surgery. In a February 26 Instagram post, Lauren revealed that she had her lap band removed and shared, "I started to go to therapy, working out, started to see a functional medicine doctor ... I have been gluten and dairy free for over a year *if you told me that a year ago I wouldn't believe I could ever give those 2 things up* and it has changed my life majorly," she wrote.
After struggling to remove the last few pounds despite working out and eating healthily, Lauren turned to Mounjaro injections. "I lost 50 pounds. I couldn't lose any more. And my pharmacist was like, 'Well, I heard Mounjaro works,' and I'm like, 'Oh, I'll do anything.' ... Since February I lost 30 pounds from Mounjaro," she shared on "Virtual Reali-Tea." She continued, "I get it, people don't like it, people don't applaud it, people aren't whatever, but it's a shot in your stomach once a week, it's the same as Ozempic... And this is the one thing, even above weight loss surgery, that has helped me a lot and cured me and mentally made me so much better. And I'm really grateful for it." While Lauren has always been candid about her weight loss struggles, it's refreshing to see her being so open and honest about it and we love seeing the youngest Manzo sibling happy and healthy.