The Tragic Death Of Tina Turner

American singer, songwriter, and actor Tina Turner died at 83 years old on May 24, according to the Daily Mail. The legend died at her Switzerland home after an undisclosed illness, the outlet reports.

Born Anna Mae Bullock, the rock 'n' roll star wowed audiences for over five decades and was nothing short of an icon. Born on November 26, 1939 in Tennessee, per Britannica, she moved to St. Louis, Mo., and immersed herself in the music scene. It was here that she met Ike Turner and joined his band, the Kings of Rhythm, and thanks to her magnetic stage presence, she changed her name and became the front liner. They began touring as the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, according to the outlet. The duo married in 1962. Turner adopted Ike's two children, Ike Jr. and Michael, and had two biological children of her own: Craig Raymond, whom Turner shared with Raymond Hill, and Ronald Renelle, whom she shared with Ike, according to The Sun. Craig died by suicide in 2018, per TMZ.

The view from the outside was that Turner had never been more famous or successful. But what was revealed in hindsight is that Ike was abusive towards his wife. He stole from her, physically abused her, and, as The New York Times said, "[t]hrough it all, he made her sing, even if blood was running down her throat." While the first chapters of Turner's life were harrowing, she went on to rise all on her own. Here's that story.