What Don Lemon Has Been Up To Since Getting Fired From CNN

When Don Lemon announced that he had been fired from his job at CNN, there was no one more "stunned" than he. "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN ... After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," the former host tweeted on April 24. Lemon continued to say that "there are some larger issues at play," to which CNN responded, "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

While CNN didn't provide any explanation for Lemon's departure, CEO Chris Licht said to the staff, "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors," per CNN. Despite the initial shock, Lemon seems to be brushing his alleged firing off his shoulders, and he shared what his plans were for his near future.