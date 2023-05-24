How Tina Turner And Elton John's Explosive Feud Went Over The Edge

When news broke of the tragic death of Tina Turner, it rocked the music world. The Daily Mail reported that Turner died on May 24, 2023, at her home in Switzerland following a long illness. She was 83 years old. Stars and fans flooded social media with heartfelt condolences and tributes to the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll."

Nothing shows off John's shady side better than his seemingly never-ending list of catfights and contretemps. Per Grunge, John has butted heads with Madonna, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, and Keith Richards over the years, among many other famous names. John even once fell out with Princess Diana after she did a 180 on writing a foreword for the AIDS charity book "Rock and Royalty," claiming in his memoir, "Me Elton John" that Buckingham Palace forced her hand as they didn't want to be associated with it.

John and Turner used to be tight. They'd regularly collaborated and even planned to embark on a joint tour in 1997, which quickly turned disastrous during the planning stage. He even told Turner to "shove her song up her f****** a***" during a furious fight, per the Daily Mail. The tour was subsequently canceled, and Tina Turner and Elton John's explosive feud went over the edge.