Tina Turner Reportedly Paid A Hefty Price To Insure Her Famous Legs
Many would say that Tina Turner had " Simply the Best" legs in music and honestly, they wouldn't be wrong. When Turner began her career as a musician, there seemed to be two things that people noticed about her: her incredible voice and her powerful dance moves. In fact, the musician reportedly insured her famous assets.
While this seems strange, Turner wouldn't be the only person to ever insure a body part, and apparently, legs are a big seller! According to People, Rihanna, Heid Klum, David Beckham, and so many more have gone on to insure their legs. What's the price point to do so? Well, it ranges per celebrity, but they have paid anywhere from $1 million to $179 million. Talk about costing an arm and a leg!
Since the "Proud Mary" singer has been known for her legs, the insurance value on her iconic gams must be staggering. Surprisingly, she hasn't always been a fan of her most well-known asset. Turner once told Oprah, "I always had long legs. When I was young, I used to think, "Why do I look like a little pony?"
But, as she grew up, she learned to appreciate them so much so that she reportedly insured them for a hefty price.
Tina Turner reportedly paid 3.2 million to insure her legs
Tina Turner had to hand over a hefty check after she reportedly got her legs insured. According to The Mirror, the "What's Love Got to do With It" singer paid 3.2 million dollars to make sure her best assets were covered. But, what does it really mean to insure your legs or any body part for that matter? According to Trusted Choice, "The purpose of body part coverage is to supplement lost income if a body part is damaged, injured, scarred, handicapped, or lost."
Essentially, if something serious happened to Turner's legs and it affected her income, the insurance company would have to fork out the money for it.
While it's still unclear if Turner insured her legs or not, she definitely knew how much people adored them. She told The Sun, "Sometimes I think I'm as famous for my legs as much as my voice. I only had my legs on the show so much as it made it much easier to dance ... And then it became part of my style." Ultimately, the focus she received regarding her legs helped the musician build significant confidence. She said, "When I was younger I never felt confident about any part of my body, but with all the attention my legs received, I realised they must be OK!" Her legs were definitely ok, especially if they were insured for 3.2 million dollars!
Tina Turner and her legs retired in 2000
Tina Turner spent decades performing for audiences around the world, but in 2000 Turner knew it was time for her and her legs to say goodbye. According to ABC, the "Proud Mary" singer announced that she would retire after her tour ended. She said, "I've done enough. I've been performing for 44 years. I really should hang up my dancing shoes." Although she wouldn't officially retire until 2009, Turner revealed to The New York Times in 2019 her reasoning behind the decision to retire. She said, "I was just tired of singing and making everyone happy."
In 2017, the Grammy-winning musician detailed to the BBC how much she was enjoying retirement. She shared, "Retirement is wonderful. You sleep long, do what you want, decorate the house two or three times. Just easy things that you dreamt about when you were working and that's all you did."
Although she was loving retirement in Switzerland with her beloved husband Erwin Bach, Turner did return to music a few times. According to The Guardian, she worked on a musical in 2018, and in 2020 she released a remix of "What's Love Got To Do With It?" with DJ Kygo. This would end up being Turner's final project before she sadly passed away in May 2023. No matter what, the musician will always be remembered for her incredible voice, paving the way for fellow musicians, and, of course, her legs.