Tina Turner Reportedly Paid A Hefty Price To Insure Her Famous Legs

Many would say that Tina Turner had " Simply the Best" legs in music and honestly, they wouldn't be wrong. When Turner began her career as a musician, there seemed to be two things that people noticed about her: her incredible voice and her powerful dance moves. In fact, the musician reportedly insured her famous assets.

While this seems strange, Turner wouldn't be the only person to ever insure a body part, and apparently, legs are a big seller! According to People, Rihanna, Heid Klum, David Beckham, and so many more have gone on to insure their legs. What's the price point to do so? Well, it ranges per celebrity, but they have paid anywhere from $1 million to $179 million. Talk about costing an arm and a leg!

Since the "Proud Mary" singer has been known for her legs, the insurance value on her iconic gams must be staggering. Surprisingly, she hasn't always been a fan of her most well-known asset. Turner once told Oprah, "I always had long legs. When I was young, I used to think, "Why do I look like a little pony?"

But, as she grew up, she learned to appreciate them so much so that she reportedly insured them for a hefty price.