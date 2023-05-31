Al Pacino One-Ups Robert De Niro With Baby News At 83

Move over, Robert De Niro. Congratulations are in order for 83-year-old Al Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah! On May 30, Pacino's rep confirmed to TMZ that Alfallah was eight months pregnant with Pacino's child, simultaneously solidifying Pacino's reign as the oldest dad in Hollywood. As you may recall, De Niro recently announced his own baby news at 79, revealing that his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, had given birth to a baby girl, Gia on April 6.

The new bundle of joy will make for a grand total of four children for Pacino. The "Godfather" star welcomed his first child, a daughter named Julie Marie, with Jan Tarrant way back in 1989. Then in 2001, he welcomed a set of twins, Anton James and Olivia Rose, with his longtime girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo. "Fourteen hours' filming a day is nothing compared to this," he famously confessed to The Mirror in 2002 about adjusting to life as a father of infant twins. Still, it appears Pacino relished the new role. "Family is a major part of my life now," he gushed. "There's a sense of being at home and a feeling of belonging which I've never had before," he divulged. "But you gotta be in shape, man! I go out to dinner and I'm talking to a very interesting person and I'm falling asleep!" he joked.

And while this makes the first child for Alfallah, this isn't exactly her first rodeo — at least not when it comes to dating famous older men...