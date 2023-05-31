Al Pacino One-Ups Robert De Niro With Baby News At 83
Move over, Robert De Niro. Congratulations are in order for 83-year-old Al Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah! On May 30, Pacino's rep confirmed to TMZ that Alfallah was eight months pregnant with Pacino's child, simultaneously solidifying Pacino's reign as the oldest dad in Hollywood. As you may recall, De Niro recently announced his own baby news at 79, revealing that his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, had given birth to a baby girl, Gia on April 6.
The new bundle of joy will make for a grand total of four children for Pacino. The "Godfather" star welcomed his first child, a daughter named Julie Marie, with Jan Tarrant way back in 1989. Then in 2001, he welcomed a set of twins, Anton James and Olivia Rose, with his longtime girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo. "Fourteen hours' filming a day is nothing compared to this," he famously confessed to The Mirror in 2002 about adjusting to life as a father of infant twins. Still, it appears Pacino relished the new role. "Family is a major part of my life now," he gushed. "There's a sense of being at home and a feeling of belonging which I've never had before," he divulged. "But you gotta be in shape, man! I go out to dinner and I'm talking to a very interesting person and I'm falling asleep!" he joked.
And while this makes the first child for Alfallah, this isn't exactly her first rodeo — at least not when it comes to dating famous older men...
Noor Alfallah has been romantically linked to other famous older men
Actor Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah first made headlines back in April 2022 when it was revealed that the unlikely pair had first started seeing one another in 2020 during the pandemic. "She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father," a source told Page Six about the dynamics of the relationship. "She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen," the insider added.
But make no mistake. Alfallah is pretty successful in her own right, as she has carved out a lucrative career for herself as a television and film producer earning credits in various projects, including shorts "Brosa Nostra" and "La Petite Mort." According to Alfallah, film has been her passion since she was only eight years old. "It was a dream being able to go to USC film school and then going on to get my master's degree in Film Producing from UCLA. And I've also been lucky enough to grow up with a lot of mentors guiding me on how to navigate the industry," she told Women Fitness in 2019 about her professional trajectory. Perhaps her biggest project, however, will be that of motherhood.
Congrats, Pacino and Alfallah!