Al Pacino Sparks Romance Rumors With Someone Over 50 Years Younger Than Him
In Hollywood, it's not unusual for the rich and famous to date those much younger than them. Madonna, who is 63, has made headlines for dating a string of men almost 30 years younger than her, and to much controversy. She attributes the shock from the public to sexism and ageism. "I've had the s**t kicked out of me for my entire career, and a large part of that is because I'm female and also because I refuse to live a conventional life ... I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. This makes people very uncomfortable," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2017. Iconic singer Cher also has famously dated men much younger than her, like both stars of "Top Gun," Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, telling People that their age differences were "a bigger deal back then." She added, "The truth was if I hadn't gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date. Younger men weren't intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren't having it."
The controversy older women face isn't exactly the same for older men who choose to date much younger women. George Clooney is 17 years older than wife Amal. Michael Douglas is 25 years older than wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, to the day. James Woods has dated a string of younger woman, at one point dating a 19-year-old when he was 53. Now, legendary "Serpico" actor Al Pacino has sparked romance rumors with a woman 53 years younger than him.
Al Pacino was spotted with Mick Jagger's 28-year-old ex
"The Godfather" icon Al Pacino has never walked down the aisle or put a ring on it, and even at 81, remains a perpetual bachelor with a penchant for dating younger women. One of his famous partners, Israeli actress Meital Dohan, 39 years his junior, actually blamed their split on Pacino being much, much older. Now, Page Six is reporting that Pacino went out to dinner with a woman 53 years younger than him, and she is none other than Mick Jagger's ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah.
The outlet reported that Pacino and Alfallah, who is 28, were spotted dining together at Felix Trattoria in Venice, California on April 9, and later left the venue together in the same car. However, they weren't alone. "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa joined them, along with famed artist Julian Schnabel. The "Game of Thrones" star even posted about the dinner on his official Instagram, where Pacino and Alfallah can be seen sitting together.
If rumors of their romance are true, this wouldn't be the first time Alfallah has chosen the company of an older man, as she allegedly carried on a secret affair with Jagger when she was 23 and he was 74, per Page Six. Considering the bashing Madonna, Cher, and other women take in the media for courting younger men, we are eagerly awaiting the comments on Pacino's huge age gap with Alfallah. *crickets*