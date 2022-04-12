Al Pacino Sparks Romance Rumors With Someone Over 50 Years Younger Than Him

"The Godfather" icon Al Pacino has never walked down the aisle or put a ring on it, and even at 81, remains a perpetual bachelor with a penchant for dating younger women. One of his famous partners, Israeli actress Meital Dohan, 39 years his junior, actually blamed their split on Pacino being much, much older. Now, Page Six is reporting that Pacino went out to dinner with a woman 53 years younger than him, and she is none other than Mick Jagger's ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

The outlet reported that Pacino and Alfallah, who is 28, were spotted dining together at Felix Trattoria in Venice, California on April 9, and later left the venue together in the same car. However, they weren't alone. "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa joined them, along with famed artist Julian Schnabel. The "Game of Thrones" star even posted about the dinner on his official Instagram, where Pacino and Alfallah can be seen sitting together.

If rumors of their romance are true, this wouldn't be the first time Alfallah has chosen the company of an older man, as she allegedly carried on a secret affair with Jagger when she was 23 and he was 74, per Page Six. Considering the bashing Madonna, Cher, and other women take in the media for courting younger men, we are eagerly awaiting the comments on Pacino's huge age gap with Alfallah. *crickets*