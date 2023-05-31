Al Pacino's Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Has A History With Famous Older Men
Some people know what they like, and they like what they know, Al Pacino's girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is a prime example. She loves herself a silver fox, and the more famous and rich, the better. TMZ reported that Alfallah is eight months pregnant with Al's baby, making the 83-year-old acting icon a soon-to-be four-time dad. Although he's never married, Al has a daughter, Julie Marie Pacino, with Jan Tarrant and twins, Anton James and Olivia Rose Pacino, with his longtime ex-partner, Beverly D'Angelo.
Al managed to one-up Robert DeNiro with his baby news — the latter, a sprightly 79, recently confirmed to CBS Mornings that his girlfriend Tiffany Chen gave birth to his seventh child on April 6. Al and DeNiro's friendship spans back to when they first met on set in 1968. "Early on in our careers, we connected from time to time, and we found we had similar things happening to us," he told The Guardian in an eery case of foreshadowing.
So, who is Al's much younger girlfriend? Per Page Six, Alfallah is a USC alum who also graduated from UCLA with a master's. The couple began quietly dating at the pandemic's beginning in 2020. She went Instagram official in April, posting a pic of them posing at a friend's Manhattan art installation. The 29-year-old is vice president of Sony's Lynda Obst Productions. In addition to being a smart cookie, an industry mover, and a shaker, Al Pacino's girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has a history with famous older men.
Papa was a rolling stone
Al Pacino's girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has a history of dating wealthy older men, but then, so do many beautiful young women in Hollywood. The Daily Mail reports that Alfallah dated Mick Jagger in 2017. At the time, he was 74, and she was 22. "Mick still has his legendary charm, but even the band were surprised someone as young and beautiful as Noor came to Paris to see him," a source said. "Noor is very confident and well educated, so she fitted in well at all the upmarket places they went together," they continued.
"Our ages didn't matter to me. The heart doesn't know what it sees; it only knows what it feels," Alfallah told Hello! (via Parade). "It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me." Extra reports that Alfallah moved on to date movie director Eli Roth in 2018 before hooking up with billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen. "Happy Birthday Nicolas! My bestie for life! Thank you for being such a wonderful, sweet, and loyal friend! Wishing you many more to come!" She captioned a cute pic of him gazing adoringly at her.
In 2019 Alfallah was also linked to 88-year-old Clint Eastwood. However, she denied there was anything romantic between them. "There is no relationship," the 23-year-old told the Daily Mail. "We're family friends, and my family was there, and that's it. My parents were there, other friends were there. Trust me, there's no relationship."
Age is just a number
Since going public with their May to September romance, Al Pacino's girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has come under fire from social media warriors. "She has daddy issues; always looking for a dad/granddad. Go to a psychiatrist," sniped one Instagram commenter. "Those old famous men should [go too]. It looks like a grandpa/granddaughter thing." Another claimed any senior citizen with money and fame would stand a chance as long as they "can get a ressie at mr chow & also frequent Eden Roc." Another flat-out accused Alfallah of being a "golddigger," which is kind of moot as, according to Page Six, the producer comes from a wealthy background.
"She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money," a source said. They also insisted that age is just a number. "She mostly dates very rich older men ... She has been with Al for some time, and they get on very well," the source explained. "The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father."
GH Base reports that Alfallah's mother is a US-born entrepreneur, Alana Setlin, and her father, Falah N Al-Falah, is a Kuwaiti businessman. According to his LinkedIn, Al-Falah founded an investment company Q8 Capital Inc. Then, there's the fact that working as VP of a Sony Studios offshoot means Alfallah is doing pretty well in life off of her own steam alone. But then, haters always gonna hate.