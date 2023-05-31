Al Pacino's Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Has A History With Famous Older Men

Some people know what they like, and they like what they know, Al Pacino's girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is a prime example. She loves herself a silver fox, and the more famous and rich, the better. TMZ reported that Alfallah is eight months pregnant with Al's baby, making the 83-year-old acting icon a soon-to-be four-time dad. Although he's never married, Al has a daughter, Julie Marie Pacino, with Jan Tarrant and twins, Anton James and Olivia Rose Pacino, with his longtime ex-partner, Beverly D'Angelo.

Al managed to one-up Robert DeNiro with his baby news — the latter, a sprightly 79, recently confirmed to CBS Mornings that his girlfriend Tiffany Chen gave birth to his seventh child on April 6. Al and DeNiro's friendship spans back to when they first met on set in 1968. "Early on in our careers, we connected from time to time, and we found we had similar things happening to us," he told The Guardian in an eery case of foreshadowing.

So, who is Al's much younger girlfriend? Per Page Six, Alfallah is a USC alum who also graduated from UCLA with a master's. The couple began quietly dating at the pandemic's beginning in 2020. She went Instagram official in April, posting a pic of them posing at a friend's Manhattan art installation. The 29-year-old is vice president of Sony's Lynda Obst Productions. In addition to being a smart cookie, an industry mover, and a shaker, Al Pacino's girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has a history with famous older men.