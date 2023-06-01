The Tragic Death Of Wild 'N Out Star Jacklyn 'Jacky Oh' Smith
Jacklyn Smith, who went by Jacky Oh on "Wild 'N Out" and in her professional endeavors, died on May 31, according to TMZ. She was only 32 years old. According to the publication, Smith had reportedly gone under the knife to get a "mommy makeover," although officials have yet to determine her actual cause of death.
Smith had been a featured model on "Wild 'N Out" before striking out on her own to launch her own beauty line called J. Nova Collection. She was also an influencer and had her own YouTube channel with lifestyle and fashion videos. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," read a statement from the show's official Instagram account. "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons."
Smith's partner — comedian and current "Wild 'N Out" star, DC Young Fly — has yet to speak out about her death. Sadly, the entrepreneur also leaves behind three small children with DC that she adored.
Jacky Oh was a super involved mom
In addition to being a public figure and businesswoman, Jacklyn "Jacky Oh" Smith clearly prioritized the happiness of her children — daughters Nova and Nala, and son Prince — above all. In fact, Smith's last Instagram post featured a video of her children napping. "When u get all ur kids to sleep at once. that right there boiiii. Tag a Mom #happiness #peace lol," Smith captioned the video on May 19. Likewise, Smith's last YouTube vlog, posted on May 26, featured her and her daughters as they ventured out to see "The Little Mermaid." In the video, Smith showed her 818,000 subscribers adorable footage of them picking their mermaid costumes and primping for the event.
Since Smith's death — which comes about four years after she shared her own journey about being raised by a single father – fans are expressing support for DC Young Fly. Sadly, he will now have to raise their children without Smith. Fans and friends are expressing support in some of his most recent posts. "May God keep you strong in times like this. I love you homie," wrote former "Wild 'N Out" star Michael Blackson. Singer Tamar Braxton wrote, "I love u my brother. so sorry."