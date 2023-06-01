The Tragic Death Of Wild 'N Out Star Jacklyn 'Jacky Oh' Smith

Jacklyn Smith, who went by Jacky Oh on "Wild 'N Out" and in her professional endeavors, died on May 31, according to TMZ. She was only 32 years old. According to the publication, Smith had reportedly gone under the knife to get a "mommy makeover," although officials have yet to determine her actual cause of death.

Smith had been a featured model on "Wild 'N Out" before striking out on her own to launch her own beauty line called J. Nova Collection. She was also an influencer and had her own YouTube channel with lifestyle and fashion videos. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," read a statement from the show's official Instagram account. "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons."

Smith's partner — comedian and current "Wild 'N Out" star, DC Young Fly — has yet to speak out about her death. Sadly, the entrepreneur also leaves behind three small children with DC that she adored.