What Arnold Schwarzenegger And Linda Hamilton's Relationship Is Really Like

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton have known each other for decades. The two met on the set of the sci-fi action thriller "The Terminator," which is widely considered a cult classic and has since spawned a billion-dollar franchise. Released in 1984, the film starred Hamilton as Sarah Connor, a young woman who suddenly finds herself the target of an indestructible cyborg killing machine, played by Schwarzenegger. Despite the massive success of the movie — and its 1991 sequel "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" — Hamilton revealed that she initially had reservations about working with the "Austrian Oak" on the franchise. "Yeah, not at all. Only because I was a snotty New York actress, you know?" she said on "The Graham Norton Show."

"So, here's Arnold starring this film, and my people were very excited," she continued. "And I was, 'I don't know, I don't know, I'm gonna see for myself.'" Hamilton said it was after she saw Schwarzenegger as the Terminator that she came around and agreed to do the film. "I went to see him at work and watched him as that robot. I said, 'All right, this might be alright,'" she recalled.

Despite her initial impression of Schwarzenegger, she and the retired bodybuilder ended up hitting it off and developing a serious bond on-set. To this day — almost 40 years since "The Terminator" hit the big screen — the two remain good friends.