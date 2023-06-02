Daymond John Heats Up Shark Tank Contestant Feud With Restraining Order Filing

"Shark Tank" star Daymond John is taking things up a notch in his feud with former contestant Al 'Bubba' Baker.

Since 2009, business enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the cutthroat reality TV series "Shark Tank." Featuring a panel of high-profile investors –– including John, Barbara Corcoran, and Mark Cuban –– the series has introduced an array of successful products into the mainstream, including the Scrub Daddy, Squatty Potty, and the Ring camera. However, not every business dealing between "shark" and entrepreneur has gone so smoothly. Back in 2013, Baker pitched his deboned baby back ribs, asking for $300,000 in exchange for 15% equity in his company. Unlike traditional baby back ribs, the former NFL player's product could be easily made in the microwave in under two minutes.

After receiving an array of offers, Baker took John's deal, which was his requested $300,000 but with a 30% stake. "I want you and I to debone this pig together," John exclaimed to him. Unfortunately, their harmonious business union didn't last long, resulting in the pair getting into an eye-opening feud and John's business expertise coming into question. Due to Baker and his family's public objections, John has announced his intention to take legal matters.