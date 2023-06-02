Daymond John Heats Up Shark Tank Contestant Feud With Restraining Order Filing
"Shark Tank" star Daymond John is taking things up a notch in his feud with former contestant Al 'Bubba' Baker.
Since 2009, business enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the cutthroat reality TV series "Shark Tank." Featuring a panel of high-profile investors –– including John, Barbara Corcoran, and Mark Cuban –– the series has introduced an array of successful products into the mainstream, including the Scrub Daddy, Squatty Potty, and the Ring camera. However, not every business dealing between "shark" and entrepreneur has gone so smoothly. Back in 2013, Baker pitched his deboned baby back ribs, asking for $300,000 in exchange for 15% equity in his company. Unlike traditional baby back ribs, the former NFL player's product could be easily made in the microwave in under two minutes.
After receiving an array of offers, Baker took John's deal, which was his requested $300,000 but with a 30% stake. "I want you and I to debone this pig together," John exclaimed to him. Unfortunately, their harmonious business union didn't last long, resulting in the pair getting into an eye-opening feud and John's business expertise coming into question. Due to Baker and his family's public objections, John has announced his intention to take legal matters.
Daymond John claims Al 'Bubba' Baker is constructing a 'smear campaign' against him
On May 18, the Los Angeles Times released an investigative interview piece with Al 'Bubba' Baker on his soured business partnership with Daymond John. In the piece, the former NFL player described their "Shark Tank" win as "a nightmare." He accused John and his colleagues of tricking them and cutting them out of profits for his deboned baby back ribs product, which reportedly earned $16 million in revenue. "I was super proud of my relationship [with John]. I just never expected economic marginalism from another African American," Baker told the publication.
John then announced that he would be filing a restraining order against Baker and his daughter Brittani Bo Baker, according to an additional report. "After repeated attempts to give the Bakers the ability to correct their violations, it is unfortunate that it has come to this," John's spokesperson Zach Rosenfield told the publication. "This temporary restraining order is due to the Bakers' blatant actions to undermine a business partnership and the legal parameters they agreed to four years ago. Their belief that they can unwind poor business decisions through slanderous social media posts and articles will no longer be tolerated."
John's legal filing also stated that Baker's recent interviews and statements were a "willful and malicious smear campaign." In addition to John, the meat manufacturing company behind Baker's product, Rastelli Foods, is also seeking a temporary restraining order against the former NFL player.