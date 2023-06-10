How Chris Tucker Really Lost So Much Money

"Money Talks!" And if you are in debt, it won't be a good conversation. Chris Tucker knows this firsthand. The comedian found himself in some money trouble during his career that caused a significant blow to his bank account — despite his massive success.

Not only was he a famous comedian, but Tucker also landed a blockbuster role in the "Rush Hour" films. Following the success of the first film, Tucker got a raise of $20 million for the second movie and another $25 million for the third installment. The whopping paycheck he got from the films made him one of the top-earning actors in the industry. But even then, it wasn't enough for Tucker. The actor one told Classix ATL, "The way I kind of stepped back from Hollywood, at one point being the highest paid actor in Hollywood, I felt like you know it was a ceiling right there. I wanted more — it wasn't enough." Consequently, Tucker took a hiatus from the entertainment industry, although he failed to mention his involvement in a significant tax predicament with the IRS.

In 2011, the revenue service was not letting Tucker slip out of their hands as he owed them money — andit was a lot!