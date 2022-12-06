Which Celebrity Tax Evasion Scandal Was The Most Surprising? - Exclusive Survey

They say the only things guaranteed in life are death and taxes — and celebrities seem to be the ones who try to cheat both most regularly. It seems like we hear about another celebrity tax scandal almost every week, with some surprising stars finding themselves caught up in some serious legal hot water when it comes to paying their taxes... or not as the case may be.

Tax avoidance by some of the richest people in the world has been a common topic of conversation over the years, and it seems like it's not just a problem confined to the U.S. Plenty of stars have also been convicted of tax evasion across the pond, with Tax Research UK's tax expert Richard Murphy telling the British morning show "Daybreak" that those convicted should stop pointing the fingers at others, such as their accountants. "They obviously know what they're doing. These are intelligent people who have made a choice... I would be candid and say that's a choice to cheat," he claimed, referring to famous faces who opt for tax schemes to hold on to as much cash as possible.

Some of these notorious tax evasion scandals are arguably more expected than others though, so we took it to our readers here at Nicki Swift to find out which celebrity accused of some shady tax dealings shocked them the most.