The Hefty Amount Bethenny Frankel Used To Pay Jason Hoppy In Spousal Support

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy's relationship isn't one for the books. Despite separating after two years of marriage, their involvement in each other's lives didn't end until nearly a decade after calling it quits.

It would be a severe understatement to describe Frankel and Hoppy's marriage as tumultuous. What started as a whirlwind romance ended up a complete and total nightmare. The two met at a nightclub in 2008, and within a year, they got engaged, and the "Real Housewives of New York" alum became pregnant. "He's my anchor," she told People of Hoppy. "I fell in love with a regular guy with a regular salary. He taught me that being taken care of was emotional and not financial." She even went so far as to say that their relationship was almost perfect, especially after they welcomed their daughter, Bryn. "I don't want America to think we're this perfect couple. But this time things are pretty much as they seem," she added. "I live for this baby. Everything that's happened is exciting, but it's nothing like having her in your arms."

Frankel and Hoppy tied the knot in 2010, but in 2012, they shocked everyone when they announced they were divorcing. "This was an extremely difficult decision that as a woman and a mother, I have to accept as the best choice for our family," the reality star shared with E! News at the time. Their uncoupling, however, was messy, to say the least, with Frankel providing Hoppy spousal support to the tune of thousands until 2016. Their divorce also didn't get finalized until 2021.