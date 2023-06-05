RHONJ Fans Pick The Couple That Should Get Their Own Spinoff - Exclusive Survey

Teresa Giudice has brought the drama since "RHONJ" Season 1 and it's no wonder viewers want to see more of her. Fourty-four percent of Nicki Swift voters are eager to see her in a spinoff show with Luis Ruelas. Many are rooting for her new marriage with Ruelas, but it could also be that others are wondering when and if their love bubble will pop. The extra paycheck wouldn't hurt either. The U.S. Sun reported that the reality star owes over $1 million in unpaid taxes. Twenty-five percent of viewers want to see more of Melissa and Joe Gorga and perhaps see more of her fun family dynamic with her sisters and mom.

Sixteen percent of surveyed "RHONJ" viewers are interested in watching Dolores Catania's relationship with Paul Connell unfold, but it wouldn't be a show without Frank Catania, of course. Somehow, we don't think Connell would be too happy with Dolores' ex-husband constantly around. Eight percent of viewers want a Jennifer and Bill Aydin spinoff, but he would have to come out of the pool house in order to film. Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno came last at 7%, but without the other housewives around, who would she use her arsenal on? They have a loving relationship, but fans seemingly don't think there's enough drama between them for a spinoff. It's between the Giudices and the Gorgas for now, and it would be interesting to see what storylines they come up with without having their feud taking center stage.