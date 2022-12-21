Frank Catania Shows How He Really Feels About Dolores' New Romance With Paulie Connell
Frank Catania has opened up about his feelings regarding Dolores Catania's new relationship with Paulie Connell in the first trailer for the "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 13. Since joining the long-running series as a full-time housewife, Dolores has been an open book regarding her close relationship with her former husband. Years before her Season 7 debut, Dolores and Frank divorced after the latter cheated while she was nine months pregnant. "I mean, he cheated (he is not with that woman now, Thank God) and ended up leaving us right before I was supposed to give birth," she revealed to HuffPost in 2016.
However, despite the initial betrayal and dissolution of their marriage, the two worked through the trauma, which resulted in them becoming close friends and co-parents. "After my divorce, I decided I was going to make the best of whatever family I had,' Dolores told Page Six in a 2021 interview. "I made myself be the bigger person, which I, to this day, am very proud of — and it worked out for the best for everybody." In the years following their divorce, Dolores and Frank have pursued relationships with other individuals, while also keeping their friendship intact.
Despite their post-divorce closeness, the new trailer for the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" makes it look like the two could be hitting a rough patch.
Frank feels like Dolores is off limits since she started dating Paul
Bravo's new trailer for Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" promises plenty of drama and heartbreak. Set to the sounds of a cover of Olivia Newton-John's "Magic," the first clips of the new season tease more than a few surprises. Although we're sure that the new season will feature plenty of entertaining moments, the most shocking scene for many viewers was the obvious tension between Dolores and Frank Catania, who seem to be at odds with each other over their fractured friendship.
"People think Frank's the man in my life, he's not," Dolores can be heard saying in the trailer. While in the past, the former married couple never had an issue with their respective partners, it looks like Dolores' relationship with Paulie Connell may be causing a wedge. "I miss our relationship, let's fix it," Frank says later in the trailer, to which the fitness entrepreneur replies, "There's nothing to fix, Frank." Toward the end of the teaser, Paulie tells Dolores he's not trying to "step in Frank's place" before it cuts to Frank opening up about his hurt feelings. "It's almost like you're off limits ... No, no, it's our family... It's the four of us. I'm going to start crying," he tells Dolores over dinner.
The trailer comes a few months after Frank informed US Weekly that he wasn't on the best terms with Paulie. "We're not on the best of terms because Paul is not used to the dynamic between Dolores and me," he explained. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 13 will begin airing on Bravo and Peacock on February 7, 2023.