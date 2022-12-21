Frank Catania Shows How He Really Feels About Dolores' New Romance With Paulie Connell

Frank Catania has opened up about his feelings regarding Dolores Catania's new relationship with Paulie Connell in the first trailer for the "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 13. Since joining the long-running series as a full-time housewife, Dolores has been an open book regarding her close relationship with her former husband. Years before her Season 7 debut, Dolores and Frank divorced after the latter cheated while she was nine months pregnant. "I mean, he cheated (he is not with that woman now, Thank God) and ended up leaving us right before I was supposed to give birth," she revealed to HuffPost in 2016.

However, despite the initial betrayal and dissolution of their marriage, the two worked through the trauma, which resulted in them becoming close friends and co-parents. "After my divorce, I decided I was going to make the best of whatever family I had,' Dolores told Page Six in a 2021 interview. "I made myself be the bigger person, which I, to this day, am very proud of — and it worked out for the best for everybody." In the years following their divorce, Dolores and Frank have pursued relationships with other individuals, while also keeping their friendship intact.

Despite their post-divorce closeness, the new trailer for the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" makes it look like the two could be hitting a rough patch.