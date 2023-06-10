What Ryan Gosling And Emma Stone's Relationship Is Like In Real Life

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have an on-again, off-again relationship, but not the romantic kind. The two actors are known to be frequent collaborators in the film industry, having worked together in not just one, not two, but three separate films, much to fans' delight.

They worked together on the cult favorite romantic comedy "Crazy, Stupid, Love" alongside Steve Carrell and Julianne Moore, in which they got to showcase their palpable chemistry for the first time (the "Dirty Dancing" scene was improvised, FYI). Two years later, they reunited on "Gangster Squad," and while the film was forgettable despite a star-studded cast, their chemistry definitely wasn't. Then in 2016, Gosling and Stone top-billed the Academy Award-nominated film "La La Land," where they played star-crossed lovers Sebastian and Mia.

In many ways, the two are considered a Hollywood power couple, even though their movie romance didn't translate in real life. They owe that to the fact that their chemistry is unmatched, with "Crazy, Stupid, Love" director Glenn Ficarra noting that the on-screen lovebirds genuinely love working together. "They're so much fun to work with, willing to try anything," he told Entertainment Weekly. "They both like to laugh, so that's a great plus when you're doing a comedy, but they're not outside the characters because they're serious actors." And while some fans are disappointed they didn't end up being together in real life, you may be delighted to know they are the best of friends.