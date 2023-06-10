Jason Bateman's Life Changed For The Better After Settling Down With Wife Amanda Anka

Before settling down and marrying Amanda Anka, Jason Bateman led a whirlwind lifestyle, but that all changed once he tied the knot. After the couple became engaged in 2000, the "Arrested Development" actor decided to consolidate his real estate with Anka. "It's time to move on, put our funds together and get ready to start a family," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2000 while putting his home for sale. A year later, the two said, "I do," and eventually welcomed two daughters.

Although Bateman is known for his comedic presence on-camera, his wife does the heavy lifting at social outings. "Jesus Christ, does she like to talk. It's really nice, 'cause I don't have to say s**t," he told GQ in 2013. The "Horrible Bosses" star appreciates how Anka challenges him. "We disagree all the time! I think he secretly likes it," she told GQ.

Before becoming a family man, Bateman — who found fame at a young age — was known for his excessive partying. That lifestyle took both a personal and professional toll on the "Teen Wolf Too" actor. "Having thought, 'This is really fun,' and staying at the party a little bit too long, I'd lost my place in line in the business," he told The Guardian in 2022. Bateman's devil-may-care attitude also impacted his love life, as he and Anka did not hit it off immediately.