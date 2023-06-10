Here's How Much Scott Disick Reportedly Made From Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Would "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" be the cultural juggernaut it is without Scott Disick? Sure, we know the show itself chronicled the messy lives of the KarJenners, but as Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy (and long-term partner), Disick contributed to a really fun part of that mess. Though he lost points early on for his philandering and boozing, fans grew to appreciate his character arc throughout 20 seasons of the show. "Scott talking about speaking for his real estate business and says 'I used to get paid for partying and being a piece of s**t, so things are looking up.' Lmaoo I love him," one fan wrote on Reddit in 2020. Others chimed in with praise for the reality star's zingers, reflecting that he'd grown to be "so much more self-aware" over time.

Disick's pranks were another huge part of the show's entertainment factor. From his Todd Kraines impression to his take on what constituted fine art, Disick basically served as comedic relief. Thankfully, even though he and Kardashian split for good in 2015, he stuck around. "Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram in 2022 (via Page Six), amid rumors that Kardashian's marriage to Travis Barker would oust Disick for good. "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family," she added.

Currently, Disick is starring in "The Kardashians," and he's making big bucks for his part in the family's reality TV series.