Magic Johnson Supports Son EJ Living His 'Truth' With Powerful Tribute

EJ Johnson celebrated turning 31 on June 5 and his father Magic Johnson shared a heartfelt message. "Happy Birthday to my son, EJ!! I love your pure heart and creativity! Keep living your truth, it's what I love about you most! Have a great day," he penned on Instagram while sharing a picture of him and EJ at the "They Call Me Magic" premiere and another one of the two with EJ's mom Cookie Johnson.

Back in 2017, Magic shared on "The Ellen Show" how he was able to support EJ's coming out. "I think it's all about you not trying to decide what your daughter or son should be, or what you want them to become. It's all about loving them no matter who they are, what they decide to do, and when my son came out I was so happy for him and happy for us as parents. We love him and EJ is amazing," he reflected. The former Los Angeles Lakers player emphasized how important it was to support your children. "It's so many people who try to discriminate against them, so they need you to support them. Because if you don't support them, who's going to support them and love them?" Magic added. Although he is proud of his son openly coming out, Magic wasn't always so understanding of EJ being gay and it took some time to accept the news.