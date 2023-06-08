Did Meg Ryan And John Mellencamp's Long Distance Relationship Drive Them Apart?

We might not see much of her on the big screen these days but there is no disputing that Meg Ryan's legendary status. Following her acting debut in 1981's "Rich and Famous," Ryan became one of Hollywood's leading ladies and starred in some of the best films of the time including "When Harry Met Sally" and "In the Cut." Despite her success, she was soon overwhelmed. "You're at a disadvantage as a young, famous person because you don't know who's telling you the truth," she admitted years later, to The New York Times in 2019. "I'm not complaining — there are so many advantages to being famous — but there are fundamental disadvantages for a part of your brain, your self, your soul."

In 1991, Ryan married her "D.O.A." co-star Dennis Quaid. Nine years and one son later, the pair announced their separation. Subsequently, Ryan struck up a romantic relationship with Russell Crowe — her co-star in the 2000 action flick "Proof of Life." The relationship was, however, shortlived with Ryan admitting she broke Crowe's heart. "I couldn't be in another long relationship, it wasn't the time for that. So I got out," she revealed, via Sydney Morning Herald.

Eventually, when Ryan found herself ready to give romance a chance again, she found love with musician John Mellencamp. Despite the love between them, however, Ryan and Mellencamp's relationship ended for a number of reasons.