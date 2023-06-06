Pete Davidson Doubles Down After Barking Back At PETA In Angry Voicemail
PETA wanted Pete Davidson to adopt not shop, but the comedian had other plans. In May 2023, Davidson was photographed with rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders purchasing a Cavapoo (a mixture of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and poodle) at a New York pet store, per TMZ. While Davidson was sure to be happy about having a new pup in the house, PETA was upset about the purchase.
According to TMZ, PETA's Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations, Daphna Nachminovitch, shared with the outlet her disappointment over Davidson's decision to purchase a new dog rather than adopt. Nachminovitch shared, "It's tragic that Pete didn't seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match." This statement from PETA did not sit well with the "Bupkis" star after he left a heated rant for Nachminovitch.
A voicemail obtained by TMZ showed Davidson yelling at the Senior VP as he explained that he is allergic to the majority of dogs, but not the Cavapoo. He continued, "I just wanted to let you know that I am severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed ... so why don't you do your research before you f***ing create news stories for people because you're a boring, tired, c***. F*** you and suck my d***." Davidson's behavior seems intense, but the comedian is not backing down from his phone call.
Neither PETA nor Pete Davidson are backing down
Even though Pete Davidson explained his reasoning for not adopting, PETA thinks the comedian could have done better research. The nonprofit organization told TMZ, "If Pete had done his research, he would know that there's no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased." According to the outlet, PETA and Davidson spoke about adopting a hypoallergenic dog, but the former SNL star claims he was unaware this was a possibility.
During the phone call, Davidson didn't back down from the explicit voicemail he left Daphna Nachminovitch. In early May 2023, Davidson shared an Instagram post revealing that his family's dog, Henry, passed away. The comedian shared, "My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you Henry."
The loss of his dog was part of the reason he went to go get a pup in the first place. He shared with TMZ, "I haven't seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family ... Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn't have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family."