Pete Davidson Doubles Down After Barking Back At PETA In Angry Voicemail

PETA wanted Pete Davidson to adopt not shop, but the comedian had other plans. In May 2023, Davidson was photographed with rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders purchasing a Cavapoo (a mixture of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and poodle) at a New York pet store, per TMZ. While Davidson was sure to be happy about having a new pup in the house, PETA was upset about the purchase.

According to TMZ, PETA's Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations, Daphna Nachminovitch, shared with the outlet her disappointment over Davidson's decision to purchase a new dog rather than adopt. Nachminovitch shared, "It's tragic that Pete didn't seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match." This statement from PETA did not sit well with the "Bupkis" star after he left a heated rant for Nachminovitch.

A voicemail obtained by TMZ showed Davidson yelling at the Senior VP as he explained that he is allergic to the majority of dogs, but not the Cavapoo. He continued, "I just wanted to let you know that I am severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed ... so why don't you do your research before you f***ing create news stories for people because you're a boring, tired, c***. F*** you and suck my d***." Davidson's behavior seems intense, but the comedian is not backing down from his phone call.