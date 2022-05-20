Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Saying Goodbye To An Important Chapter Of His Life

Pete Davidson is one busy guy. When he isn't starring in films like "The King of Staten Island" and "Big Time Adolescence," working on stand-up specials, entertaining audiences with the cast of "Saturday Night Live," or blowing up the internet with his Met Gala attendance alongside girlfriend Kim Kardashian, he's still looking ahead.

The comedian kicked off 2022 with an announcement of starring in the upcoming horror thriller "The Home" and even debuted his film "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" at the SXSW Film Festival, per EW. If that isn't enough, he is starring alongside Kaley Cuoco in a romantic comedy titled "Meet Cute." This is an incredible workload, but on a more personal note, Davidson is also gearing up for his next project on Peacock — an autobiographical comedy series called "Bupkis."

He will play a fictionalized version of himself alongside Edie Falco as his mom, according to Deadline. "I'm so excited to be playing your mother in this show, Pete," Falco said at a presentation before making a hilarious reference to her iconic role in "The Sopranos." She continued, "Finally, I get to play an overwhelmed mother of two living in a world of corruption. Except this time, it's Staten Island." As Davidson keeps close to NBC and his contacts at the network, his latest career decision may be a bit of a surprise. However, with so many opportunities in the works, something has to get cut.