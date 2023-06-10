Where Dwayne Johnson Stands With His First Wife Dany Garcia Today

In the realm of happily-ever-afters, Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson is joyfully wedded to singer Lauren Hashian, sharing a duo of adorable kids, Jasmine and Tiana. However, the actor was previously married to bodybuilder and businesswoman Dany Garcia. He and Garcia met when they were college students at the University of Miami when Johnson was just 18 and she 21. "We first saw each other in the weight room at the University of Miami. I was in my senior year on the varsity crew team, and he was in his freshman year, recovering from an injury playing football," Garcia recalled to CNBC. She remembers being impressed by Johnson's poise. "I was like, that guy has an it [factor]. ... He just had something that was so magnetic and I was so intrigued," she said.

The pair dated for seven years before tying the knot in 1997, welcoming a daughter, Simone Alexander, along the way. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be — and the two divorced in 2007. In a joint statement, the former couple vowed to continue working together. "While certain aspects of our relationship have changed, we are both vitally important to each other's lives," they said. "We've been fortunate enough to spend the last 17 years together as a couple and look forward to spending the rest [of] our lives together as best friends and business partners."

That was 16 years ago — where do Johnson and Garcia stand today?