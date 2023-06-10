Where Dwayne Johnson Stands With His First Wife Dany Garcia Today
In the realm of happily-ever-afters, Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson is joyfully wedded to singer Lauren Hashian, sharing a duo of adorable kids, Jasmine and Tiana. However, the actor was previously married to bodybuilder and businesswoman Dany Garcia. He and Garcia met when they were college students at the University of Miami when Johnson was just 18 and she 21. "We first saw each other in the weight room at the University of Miami. I was in my senior year on the varsity crew team, and he was in his freshman year, recovering from an injury playing football," Garcia recalled to CNBC. She remembers being impressed by Johnson's poise. "I was like, that guy has an it [factor]. ... He just had something that was so magnetic and I was so intrigued," she said.
The pair dated for seven years before tying the knot in 1997, welcoming a daughter, Simone Alexander, along the way. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be — and the two divorced in 2007. In a joint statement, the former couple vowed to continue working together. "While certain aspects of our relationship have changed, we are both vitally important to each other's lives," they said. "We've been fortunate enough to spend the last 17 years together as a couple and look forward to spending the rest [of] our lives together as best friends and business partners."
That was 16 years ago — where do Johnson and Garcia stand today?
Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia still work as business partners
Since announcing their divorce in 2007, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia have continued to work together closely as co-parents to their daughter Simone and as business partners. In addition to being his manager, Garcia has partnered with Johnson on several business ventures, including their film outfit Seven Bucks Productions, which they established in 2012. They also co-own the once-struggling pro football league XFL, which they acquired in partnership with RedBird Capital in 2020. Explaining their working relationship to Oprah Winfrey, Johnson said, "It was just one of those things where it wasn't an ugly divorce, it was just marriage wasn't in our cards. ... But we both had an appetite for business and to accomplish things. And we thought, well, what if we continued to do business together?'"
However, it wasn't necessarily an easy transition, with Garcia telling Marie Claire they had to work hard to build a solid partnership. "We spoke every day, and multiple times a day — not only on business, but on what was happening personally," she said. "We spent over a year looking at the things that didn't work in our marriage, the reasons why, making sure those elements had been cleared and taken care of, and that we had a real understanding of respect." In the end, the process only served to bring Johnson and Garcia closer together.
They are close with each other's families
In addition to being successful business partners, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia have remained good friends since their 2007 divorce. Not only have the two stayed close, but they also get along well with each other's current partners — Dave Rienzi, whom Garcia married in 2014, and Lauren Hashian, with whom Johnson tied the knot in 2019. In fact, Garcia's husband, who is a fitness coach, is Johnson's personal trainer. Speaking with People, Garcia credited their spouses for supporting their continued relationship. "His amazing wife, my fantastic husband are so supportive of our relationship and our union that there's real balance," Garcia said. "There's real balance to keep us in the present." She also told Newsweek, "What brings the magic is the perspective from Dave and Lauren. They're focused on family, they have so many of the same virtues [as we do]."
Opening up about his relationship with Garcia in 2011, Johnson said he's glad they've remained good friends despite their failed marriage. "There's a period where we went through a lot of sludge, but we got through it," he told CNN. "And I was very fortunate that I had her, who had the wherewithal to say, 'Okay, we're gonna go through this, and it's terrible. But there's somewhere on the other side of this that we're going to become better." Adding, "It's so incredibly loving and seamless, what we have, and the best part about it is the example we're setting for our little girl."