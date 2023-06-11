How Much Money Does Vanna White Make From Wheel Of Fortune?
Pat Sajak has been the longest-running host of "Wheel of Fortune," but the show truly comes to life with the presence of Vanna White. While the game show debuted in 1974, White didn't join as a letter-turner until 1982. In December 2022, she commemorated an impressive milestone of 40 years on the beloved program. "I can't believe I'm saying this, but 40 years ago today I taped my first episode of @wheeloffortune It's been a wonderful 40 years, too! I'm so grateful to those of you who watch and everyone behind the scenes who make us look good. We wouldn't still be here without all of you!" she shared on Instagram.
That same year, White reminisced about the first time she sat beside Sajak, revealing a candid moment they shared while she was getting her makeup done. As People notes she said, "I turned to him and I said, 'I wonder where we'll be in 10 years." Now — over four decades later — her enthusiasm remains unwavering. "It's a fun show. Everybody watches and enjoys it, and it changes people's lives and it makes people happy. So it's a great job," White gushed. Of course, with any job comes a paycheck, and over the decades, the esteemed letter-turner's salary has increased exponentially.
Vanna White makes $10 million a year from Wheel of Fortune
Vanna White earned a Guinness World Record for her time on "Wheel of Fortune," and it doesn't sound like she has plans to leave anytime soon — and we can't blame her. "I get all dressed up like a Barbie doll. I go out. I give someone else's money away, make them happy, and we all go home. In show business, no, there's nothing else I want to do. Is that bad?" she shared with ABC News in 2017.
At the time, it was reported that her salary was a jaw-dropping $4 million per year for shooting six shows a day for four days out of the month. White appears to be smart with her paycheck and dished to the outlet that she invests her money in real estate. "I'm a businesswoman. You know, I have other investments too, real estate. A long time ago, I would buy a house and flip it. But now everybody does that so I don't do that anymore because there's no houses out there to buy," she stated.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, White's salary has since been bumped to $10 million a year — not too shabby. On top of her "Wheel of Fortune" paycheck, she also gets $15 million a year for slot machines to use her likeness in Las Vegas casinos, as well as royalties and appearances. Not one to put all her eggs in one basket, White started her own business, which began with a passion for a hobby.
Vanna White has her own yarn line
Vanna White is not just a letter flipper on "Wheel of Fortune." In 2007, she created her yarn line, Vanna's Choice. "My love of yarn began when my grandmother taught me to crochet. Crafting was so much more than a hobby to her. It was a way to share her love with everyone around her. As a mother, it was important for me to pass on my love of yarn," she shared with Craft Yarn Council. However, her business isn't just for profit. The philanthropist donates half the proceeds to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Yes, I have donated two million dollars. But it is not just me. It is everybody who uses my yarn. I do donate half of my proceeds, and I love it. You know — I have been so fortunate in life that I want to give back," White stated during an appearance on "A Spoonful of Paolo."
On how long she'll remain on "Wheel of Fortune," White has no plans to leave anytime soon. "I don't even want to think about that. I mean, we're a team. That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it," she shared with People. Likening Pat Sajak and her relationship as "Barbie and Ken," White continued, "We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters." White has indeed cemented herself as the "Wheel of Fortune" letter activator, and we can't imagine anyone else lighting up those tiles.