How Much Money Does Vanna White Make From Wheel Of Fortune?

Vanna White earned a Guinness World Record for her time on "Wheel of Fortune," and it doesn't sound like she has plans to leave anytime soon — and we can't blame her. "I get all dressed up like a Barbie doll. I go out. I give someone else's money away, make them happy, and we all go home. In show business, no, there's nothing else I want to do. Is that bad?" she shared with ABC News in 2017.

At the time, it was reported that her salary was a jaw-dropping $4 million per year for shooting six shows a day for four days out of the month. White appears to be smart with her paycheck and dished to the outlet that she invests her money in real estate. "I'm a businesswoman. You know, I have other investments too, real estate. A long time ago, I would buy a house and flip it. But now everybody does that so I don't do that anymore because there's no houses out there to buy," she stated.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, White's salary has since been bumped to $10 million a year — not too shabby. On top of her "Wheel of Fortune" paycheck, she also gets $15 million a year for slot machines to use her likeness in Las Vegas casinos, as well as royalties and appearances. Not one to put all her eggs in one basket, White started her own business, which began with a passion for a hobby.