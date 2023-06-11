Angelina Jolie's Dad Has A Romantic Past With A Former RHOBH Star
Real Housewife of Jon Voight?
While many of the "Real Housewives" stars are indeed wives, they haven't always been. And as it turns out, many of them have dated their fair share of Hollywood stars before settling down and getting hitched. Case in point: Jon Voight. Aside from his own acting career, Voight is perhaps best known for being the father of A-list actor Angelina Jolie. "Angelina has to deal with fame in a way I never had to," Voight told the Daily Mail in 2014. "She once said that she learned a lot about acting by noticing how I would observe people in everyday life in order to become like them. I'm fascinated by people." Alas, the father-daughter relationship has proved to be rocky over the years, marred by times of estrangement and strife — namely because Voight betrayed Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand.
But as it turns out, there was another famous leading lady in Voight's life for a brief period — and you might recognize her from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
Jon Voight dated Eileen Davidson
Jon Voight was linked to a bevy of famous beauties during his heyday, but perhaps the most surprising was soap opera actor turned "Real Housewives" star Eileen Davidson.
The story goes that in the late eighties, aspiring actor Davidson and seasoned actor Jon Voight entered a whirlwind romance. "Eileen and Jon had a very passionate relationship," a source once revealed to Radar. Alas, it appears Davidson may have had stars in her eyes for a few reasons. "She had always hoped to break away from a career in soap operas, and thought Jon could help," the insider divulged. And perhaps her wish came true. The couple did go on to co-star in the 1991 drama, "Eternity."
In the end, however, the relationship would not go the distance. "The relationship ran its course, and she had no involvement with Jon's kids, Angelina and James Haven," the source dished.
Eileen Davidson married Vincent Van Patten
As true "Real Housewives" fans and stans know, Eileen Davidson eventually married Vincent Van Patten in 2003, leaving any notion that she was still secretly pining away for Jon Voight in the dust. But here's another fun little fact: As it turns out, prior to dating Davidson, Patten briefly dated another former "RHOBH" cast member, Kathy Hilton. "And I just want to also say to embarrass my husband, I think he and Kathy went out one time back in the day," she dished to a shocked audience during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live." Even Housewife wrangler and host Andy Cohen appeared stunned by the revelation. "Wow. Interesting," he replied.
As for Voight, he never remarried after his first marriage to Angelina Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand. Still, following his split from Davidson, he was rumored to have been romantically linked to Barbara Streisand and Diana Ross. Perhaps, Beverly Hills really is just a small town in a big city.