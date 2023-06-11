Angelina Jolie's Dad Has A Romantic Past With A Former RHOBH Star

Real Housewife of Jon Voight?

While many of the "Real Housewives" stars are indeed wives, they haven't always been. And as it turns out, many of them have dated their fair share of Hollywood stars before settling down and getting hitched. Case in point: Jon Voight. Aside from his own acting career, Voight is perhaps best known for being the father of A-list actor Angelina Jolie. "Angelina has to deal with fame in a way I never had to," Voight told the Daily Mail in 2014. "She once said that she learned a lot about acting by noticing how I would observe people in everyday life in order to become like them. I'm fascinated by people." Alas, the father-daughter relationship has proved to be rocky over the years, marred by times of estrangement and strife — namely because Voight betrayed Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand.

But as it turns out, there was another famous leading lady in Voight's life for a brief period — and you might recognize her from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."