The Tragic Death Of BMX Biker Pat Casey

BMX star Pat Casey has tragically died at the age of 29. People reports that Casey passed away after a motorcycle accident on June 6, 2023, at a San Diego motocross track. The news outlet cited a press release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department which didn't name Casey but noted the details of the shocking crash.

"Deputies found a 29-year-old man had crashed his motorcycle while performing a jump on the park ramps," the release said. "Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures. However, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Per Mongoose, Casey was a highly accomplished BMX rider who scored victories at sporting events such as FISE Montpellier, Dreamline, X Games, and more. He also leaves behind a wife and two children. Read on to find out more about Casey's life and legacy.