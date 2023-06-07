The Tragic Death Of BMX Biker Pat Casey
BMX star Pat Casey has tragically died at the age of 29. People reports that Casey passed away after a motorcycle accident on June 6, 2023, at a San Diego motocross track. The news outlet cited a press release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department which didn't name Casey but noted the details of the shocking crash.
"Deputies found a 29-year-old man had crashed his motorcycle while performing a jump on the park ramps," the release said. "Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures. However, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene."
Per Mongoose, Casey was a highly accomplished BMX rider who scored victories at sporting events such as FISE Montpellier, Dreamline, X Games, and more. He also leaves behind a wife and two children. Read on to find out more about Casey's life and legacy.
Pat Casey made history as a BMX rider before his shocking death
The late BMX rider Pat Casey developed a love for biking early in his life. Per Vans, Pat was from Yorba Linda, California, and began to bike as a 12-year-old, following his dad making him a mini ramp. Pat became a skilled rider before starting a professional career at 16. He later completed a decade backflip and double-decade backflip during events, according to Dirt Bike Lover, and was the first biker to accomplish this. Over the years, his skills as a pro athlete landed him endorsement deals with brands like Vans and Monster Energy Drink, via ASA Entertainment.
Per The U.S. Sun, Pat's wife is Chase Casey. The couple has a son named Reid and a daughter named Taytum. After Pat's death, Chase posted a throwback photo on her Instagram story of herself and Pat posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, writing, "Mau loa baby," which translates to "Forever baby."
One of Casey's friends, BMX rider Ryan Fudger, also confirmed Pat's death on Our BMX in June 2023. Pat's last Instagram post, which showed him biking, has received many new comments since his devastating passing. "Thanks for the good times such an awesome role model RIP," biker and videographer Connor Ericsson wrote. Tyler Fernengel added, "See you on the other side my brother. Thank you for the years of love." A fan commented to Pat, "Rest in paradise Pat," alongside a red heart emoji.