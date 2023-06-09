Did Sparks Ever Fly Between Margot Robbie And Leonardo DiCaprio Off Screen?

Margot Robbie is a hot commodity in Hollywood, but she hasn't been on the acting scene as long as, say, Leonardo DiCaprio. The Aussie actor got her big break in 2013's "The Wolf of Wall Street," alongside DiCaprio. She was up against some major star power for the role, but Robbie convinced DiCaprio (and director Martin Scorsese) that she was the right woman for the job by going off-script. "She clinched her part ... during our first meeting — by hauling off and giving Leondardo a thunderclap of a slap on the face," Scorsese told Time. "[It was] an improvisation that stunned us all."

In the film, Robbie portrayed Naomi Lapaglia, the character based on Jordan Belfort's ex-wife, Nadine Caridi. In a 2023 interview with Vogue, Robbie explained that Naomi's "sexuality was her currency." Hence the designer bandage dresses, the fancy lingerie, and in one memorable scene, no lingerie at all. This made for some racy scenes between the onscreen husband and wife, leading viewers to wonder whether there was sexual energy when the cameras stopped rolling.

Robbie is married to producer Tom Ackerley, but was she DiCaprio's girlfriend before that? Fifteen years younger than her co-star, the blond bombshell is exactly his type — and their on-screen chemistry was off the charts.