What Brad Pitt's Parents Really Did For A Living

You can't get much more removed from the bright lights of Hollywood, California, than the "big, small town" of Springfield, Missouri. Unlike his two ex-wives, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt didn't come from an entertainment industry family — far from it. While Jen's dad was the soap opera star John Aniston, and Angelina's is the actor Jon Voight, Brad's parents worked regular jobs.

Although the actor has put Springfield on the map —thanks to hoards of tabloid reporters swamping the town over the years in hopes of picking up some scoop, Brad was actually born in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Born to William Alvin and Jane Etta Pitt, he is the oldest of three kids . The family relocated when he was little, and he spent his formative years in Missouri.

We never really hear about Brad's brother Doug or his sister Julie Pitt. Unlike their famous big bro, they prefer to shun the spotlight and lead regular lives like their parents. Doug gave a rare interview to Nova FM in May 2023. The "second most famous Pitt"—who bears an uncanny resemblance to the most famous one—admitted, "I've answered the same question for 25 years." And the question? "What's Brad like?" He said his one foray into his sibling's world (for an Australian Virgin Mobile parody ad) made him appreciate how hard acting actually is. Doug runs a computer repair company in his hometown of Springfield, but what did Brad Pitt's parents do for a living?