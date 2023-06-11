Before Robin Dearden, Bryan Cranston Was In A Seriously Tumultuous Relationship

Bryan Cranston is known for being a talented actor and not so much a lady's man. In fact, the "Breaking Bad" actor has only been in two serious relationships — ex-wife Mickey Middleton and present wife Robin Dearden. The end of his five-year marriage to children's author Mickey Middleton appears to have been amicable. Their divorce in 1982 was simply brought on by incompatibility, the actor revealed in his memoir, "A Life In Parts" (via Hollywood Life) that he and Middleton weren't meant to be. He shared, "If either of us had been honest, we would have gone our separate ways much earlier ... She was a sweetheart. No arguing. No bitterness. We were just mismatched." Both moved on after their separation, although it took more time for Cranston.

However, he met his perfect match with fellow actor Robin Dearden. According to People, the couple first crossed paths while acting on a television show in 1986. Although they were both in relationships, the couple reconnected a year later, and in 1989 they officially tied the knot, per Hollywood Life.

Cranston eventually got his happy ending with Dearden, but it took him a long way to get there. Not only did he have to go through a divorce, but he also had a terrible ex-girlfriend before he married Dearden, which put the actor in a dark place — one he would have to revisit as Walter White.