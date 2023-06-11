A Look At Al Pacino's Relationship With Much-Younger Girlfriend Noor Alfallah
Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have made headlines for their age gap, but it is not the first relationship for either with a considerable age difference. Prior to dating Alfallah, the "Heat" star was in a romantic relationship with Israeli actor Meital Dohan, but she split from Pacino who was 36 years her senior. "[I]t's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino," Dohan told La'Isha magazine in 2020, via the Daily Mail. "I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest." Meanwhile, Alfallah was romantically linked to Mick Jagger in 2017, who was 52 years older than her. Although she was unfazed. "Our ages didn't matter to me," Alfallah told Hello, via the Daily Mail, in 2018 while discussing her past relationship with the Rolling Stones frontman.
In May 2023, Pacino and Alfallah created a buzz when it was announced that she was eight months pregnant with his child. This was notable because the couple had a 53-year age difference. Shortly after the pregnancy became public, rumors stirred that the "Irishman" actor was surprised by the pregnancy, per TMZ.
Amid breakup rumors that surfaced after the pregnancy was announced, it was confirmed on June 1 that Pacino and his girlfriend were still an item. "Yes, they are still together," a source told Page Six. Although it appeared the couple got pregnant rather early in their relationship, they had been together longer than most knew.
Al Pacino started dating Noor Alfallah during the pandemic
Paparazzi caught up to Al Pacino on June 6 and asked if he was "excited" about Noor Alfallah being pregnant with their child. "It's very special," he told a member of the Daily Mail. "I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time," the "Devil's Advocate" star added.
The news of Alfallah's pregnancy came just over a year after the couple were first spotted together. In April 2022, Jason Momoa shared the first photo of Pacino and his younger girlfriend together. While celebrating the new exhibit of painter Julian Schnabel, the "Aquaman" star uploaded snaps from the event to Instagram. One of those pics included a group dinner photo at the restaurant Felix Trattoria in Venice, where Pacino and Alfallah were seated beside each other. An eyewitness for E! also confirmed seeing the "Scarface" actor at the eatery with his girlfriend.
After the cat was let out of the bag, more details about their relationship emerged. It turned out that they were not a new item and had been dating for some time before being seen in public. "Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic," a source told Page Six in April 2022. Their 53-year age difference was also addressed by the insider. "The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father," they added. Alfallah has displayed how comfortable she is in the relationship by posting about Pacino online.
Noor Alfallah's first Instagram photo with Al Pacino
Al Pacino turned 82 years old in April 2022 — the same month that his relationship with Noor Alfallah became public, but as mentioned, the two had been an item longer than most people realized. To mark the occasion, she uploaded a throwback photo of a young Pacino to her Instagram Stories along with a simple "Happy Birthday" message, per Page Six. The pair were spotted celebrating the occasion as they caught dinner at an Italian restaurant in West Hollywood.
A year later Alfallah made her first official Instagram post with the "Dog Day Afternoon" star. She uploaded a photo from her friend Bennett Miller's art exhibit in April which included Pacino, herself, and the artist.
The couple have also started to form a working relationship. In September 2022, Pacino was announced as a star in the film "Billy Knight" alongside Charlie Heaton — from "Stranger Things." What made the film especially notable was that Alfallah worked on the project as an executive producer. While the age difference may turn some heads, Pacino and Alfallah appear very comfortable together both in their personal and professional lives.