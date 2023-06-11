A Look At Al Pacino's Relationship With Much-Younger Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have made headlines for their age gap, but it is not the first relationship for either with a considerable age difference. Prior to dating Alfallah, the "Heat" star was in a romantic relationship with Israeli actor Meital Dohan, but she split from Pacino who was 36 years her senior. "[I]t's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino," Dohan told La'Isha magazine in 2020, via the Daily Mail. "I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest." Meanwhile, Alfallah was romantically linked to Mick Jagger in 2017, who was 52 years older than her. Although she was unfazed. "Our ages didn't matter to me," Alfallah told Hello, via the Daily Mail, in 2018 while discussing her past relationship with the Rolling Stones frontman.

In May 2023, Pacino and Alfallah created a buzz when it was announced that she was eight months pregnant with his child. This was notable because the couple had a 53-year age difference. Shortly after the pregnancy became public, rumors stirred that the "Irishman" actor was surprised by the pregnancy, per TMZ.

Amid breakup rumors that surfaced after the pregnancy was announced, it was confirmed on June 1 that Pacino and his girlfriend were still an item. "Yes, they are still together," a source told Page Six. Although it appeared the couple got pregnant rather early in their relationship, they had been together longer than most knew.