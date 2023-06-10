Celebs Who Underwent Plastic Surgery Reversals
Cosmetic surgery has become more acceptable and normalized. Whether it's getting plastic surgery to enhance a particular body part or lip fillers to achieve the perfect pout, more and more people are opting to change their looks. Of course, Hollywood has been a big promoter in the cosmetic surgery industry, and we've seen fans of these A-listers follow suit.
Though opening up about going under the knife is normal now, many stars regretted their plastic surgeries. In 2017, actor Melanie Griffith told Porter magazine (via People) about overdoing it with surgery and looking unrecognizable to her fans. "I didn't [realize] until people started saying, 'Oh my god,' what has she done!?!' I was so hurt. I went to a different doctor, and he started dissolving all of this s*** that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now,'" she shared.
Griffith is not the only celeb who experienced more negatives than positives with her procedures. Plenty of celebrities have decided to reverse their plastic surgeries for several reasons. From health scares to wanting to look like their old selves, the stars below regretted their cosmetic work and made sure to remove them.
Courteney Cox dissolved her fillers
Getting Botox and fillers is so typical nowadays that several stars have no problem revealing they have gotten cosmetic injectables. Katy Perry has admitted to getting fillers under her eyes to prevent dark circles. Singer Joe Jonas partnered with cosmetic injectables brand Xeomin to remove wrinkles and frown lines. Model Cindy Crawford openly discusses her use of Botox to appear youthful, as well.
However, before plumping your face was a norm, "Friends" star Courteney Cox made headlines when she looked noticeably different after getting face fillers. Speaking to New Beauty in 2017, she shared that she dissolved all the fillers in her face after a friend noticed she was overdoing it. However, it was a habit that was hard to stop for Cox initially. "Hollywood makes it hard; this business makes it harder. I grew up thinking appearance was the most important thing," she said, adding, "That's kind of sad because it got me in trouble. I was trying so hard to keep up, and I actually made things worse."
Being her natural self, the actor also told the publication, "I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do. Things are going to change. Everything's going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake ... Those aren't wrinkles — they're smile lines. I've had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend."
Kylie Jenner dissolved her famous lips at one point
Kylie Jenner is no stranger to lip fillers. When fans wondered about her noticeably larger pout, Jenner denied getting her lips injected and claimed to overline her lips. It wasn't until 2015 that Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers in an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," sharing, "I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine, and it's what I wanted to do." With everyone talking about her pout, Jenner launched her successful beauty brand with lip kits, which consisted of three different liquid lipsticks and their accompanying lip liners that same year.
Fans were shocked when Jenner decided to dissolve her famous lip filler in 2018. When they noticed that her lips looked smaller in a photo on Instagram, Jenner replied to a fan's comment confirming the news, stating (via Cosmopolitan), "I got rid of all my filler." Though she never got into much detail about why she decided to return to her natural lips, it was only temporary.
Jenner has also cleared the air about getting other procedures done to her face, which she has vehemently denied. However, she did share with HommeGirls that getting her lips done was one of her best decisions. "I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't! I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done," she said.
Chrissy Teigen had to prove that she removed her breast implants
One celebrity that's always been open with her fans is Chrissy Teigen. In May 2020, she shared a black-and-white photo of herself telling her Instagram followers that she decided to remove her breast implants and revealed her reasoning by stating, "They've been great to me for many years, but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!" Teigen removed her implants that June and posted a cute note from her daughter Luna on social media that read, "Bye Boobies."
Before she told the world that she was removing her implants, Teigen told Glamour about why she got them in the first place. Stating it would benefit her modeling career, she said, "Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I'm screwed."
Teigen even shared photos of her procedure on Instagram when some people believed she was lying. She showed her scars in a selfie and shared a picture of the surgery! Now that's what we love about Teigen!
Yolanda Hadid decided to go #toxicfree after her Lyme disease diagnosis
Yolanda Hadid, the former model, and mother to Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid, has been open about her Lyme disease and journey toward self-love for years. In 2015, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to Instagram to post that she was "#toxicfree" after removing her breast implants, fillers and no longer getting botox, hair extensions, or wearing nail polish to better her health. Alongside a makeup-free photo of herself, she wrote: "Homeward bound, grateful and down to the bare bones of the original 1964 model."
In 2019, Hadid gave an update on her health on her 55th birthday. Taking to social media, she posted a selfie in pink lingerie and wrote, "Living a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions, and all the bulls*** I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me."
Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 and, in 2021, was in remission. That same year, she told Vogue, "I'm doing really well at the moment, knock on wood! As you know, there is no known cure for chronic Lyme disease, so being in remission is a blessing I cherish every day." However, in 2022, the reality star revealed that she endured a relapse following her mother's death.
Heidi Montag made headlines for her 10 surgeries in one day
Anyone who watched MTV's "The Hills" remembers Heidi Montag's life-changing decision to undergo ten plastic surgery procedures in one day. Just 23 years old at the time, her procedures included breast augmentation, fat injections in her face, a brow lift, and a nose job. In a season six episode of the reality show, Montag travels from California to her hometown of Colorado to show her family her new look, only to face her mother's brutal and disapproving response.
In 2016, Montag revealed to People that she regretted her surgeries. "I was way over my head with the surgeries. I had no idea what I was getting into or that it was a lifelong commitment. It was very challenging, both physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally, on my husband and our lives," she shared. The reality star had breast reduction surgery three years prior, telling the outlet, "It was just too heavy for my body, and I was in pain and uncomfortable all the time. I thought, 'What do I need this big of breasts for?'"
Montag's relationship with her mom seems to have been mended per her Instagram account. In February 2022, the pair enjoyed a day on the slopes, with Montag captioning her photos with her mom, "Such a special alone time with my mommy! One of the best days of my life."
Crystal Hefner removed her implants for her health
Crystal Hefner was married to Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner from 2012 until his death in September 2017. Before his death, Crystal revealed that she had removed her breast implants after experiencing several symptoms, including body pain, low immunity, and even becoming highly allergic to most foods. She was also diagnosed with toxic mold and Lyme disease. The former Playboy Playmate shared these details in a lengthy Facebook post in 2016, adding, "I began to receive comments saying that my symptoms resembled "Breast Implant Illness." I found a Breast Implant Illness website and Facebook group with almost 3,000 members. My symptoms matched theirs."
She continued, "My implants took 8 years to make me this sick, so I know it will take time to feel better. I also have other illnesses to address, but with the toxic bags removed, my immune system can focus on what it needs to [do]."
In 2022, Crystal told her Instagram followers in a post that she "removed everything fake from my body" while removing all her provocative photos. She wrote, "I don't know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc ... or if I just felt it was expected of me or what ... but now I can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life."
Simon Cowell didn't like how he looked after too much filler
After posting a video on social media to urge people to audition for "Britain's Got Talent" in late 2022, Simon Cowell sparked major criticism for his appearance. Fans were shocked to see the former "American Idol" judge's new look after telling Page Six (via the New York Post) in November of that year that he was slowing down on cosmetic procedures. "I don't have plastic surgery. I have a bit of Botox but — well, uh, I reduced it. Let's put it that way ... everything in moderation," he shared.
Earlier that year, he reportedly decided to stop using Botox and fillers, which left people wondering if he really did end his cosmetic procedures after his "Britain's Got Talent" video. "There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day and didn't recognize it as me first of all," he told The Sun, adding, "There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero." Cowell even revealed that his son, Eric, whom he shares with Lauren Silverman, didn't recognize his own father.
According to New York Post, Cowell did have a facelift in 2018, teeth veneers, and Botox after his 2020 electric bike crash, which resulted in a broken back.
Ashley Tisdale was facing health concerns from her implants
Ashley Tisdale was honest with her fans on social media when she revealed that she had removed her breast implants. The "High School Musical" star shared in a post in August 2020 that after having health issues she believed were due to her implants, she had them removed. "Little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up — food sensitivities as well as gut issues that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal," Tisdale shared on Instagram.
In her post, the Frenshe founder also shared that she initially got breast implants because she "constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time ... it did."
A year after she removed her implants, Tisdale celebrated her natural body with a picture of herself in a low-cut top on Instagram Stories that read, "Got my implants taken out a year ago, got pregnant and now have natural boobs? life is funny." The actor welcomed her daughter, Jupiter French, whom she shares with her husband, Christopher French, in March 2021.
Danica Patrick had breast implant illness
In April 2022, former race car driver Danica Patrick shared a personal journey with her Instagram followers about her decision to remove her breast implants. In her lengthy post, Patrick revealed that three years after getting implants in 2014, she noticed her body changing, including hair loss and weight gain. Her symptoms only worsened in 2020, and she decided to remove them. Sharing a before and after photo of her face the day she had her implants removed, she wrote, "Within hours after surgery this is what I noticed — my face had more color and less dark circles, my face started producing oil again, I could take 30% deeper breath into my chest already, and I had so much energy when I woke up."
Patrick spoke more in-depth about her experiences with what she learned was breast implant illness on "The HypochondriActor" podcast in October 2022. "Everything seemed fine the first couple of years, and then I would say that the issues ... crept in at about mainly at about three years [later]. Over those next four years ... issues continued to compound. Mine were very physical manifestations," she shared, adding that her symptoms also included "heavy metal toxicity." Thankfully, Patrick's health is in a much better place. In an interview with "Good Morning America," the athlete shared, "I feel amazing" after removing her implants safely.
Anna Faris was honest about her cosmetic procedures
In 2017, "Mom" actor Anna Faris debuted her autobiography "Unqualified" and shared her experiences with plastic surgery. Faris revealed that she was insecure about several parts of her body, including her lips and breasts, writing, "First comes face, particularly lips, then breasts, then weight, then hands. And yes, it's sad that I can cite a list, ... so around the time that I was filming 'The House Bunny,' I started getting lip injections in my upper lip."
However, Faris steadily reduced her visits to the doctor for lip injections after a friend convinced her that they were getting too big. In her tell-all, Faris admitted to having regrets about filling in her pout but had no shame about getting breast implants, stating, "Unlike the lips, I have no regrets about getting breast implants. I'm happy I did it, but I'm happy that I waited until I was thirty." Her husband at the time, Chris Pratt, even encouraged her to go forward with her decision to get breast implants, "So, one night, I turned to him and said, 'I think I'm going to get breast implants.' 'Honey, I love your body no matter what you do.' Perfect answer,'" Faris shared.
Faris and Pratt were married for eight years before officially separating in 2017. They are also parents to a son named Jack, who was born in 2012.
K. Michelle's health was in jeopardy after getting illegal injections
"Love & Hip Hop" star K. Michelle overcame a terrifying health scare after she experienced complications with illegal butt injections. Speaking to People about the ordeal, the songstress revealed that she needed four surgeries and two blood transfusions after the illegal silicone injected in her hips and bottom made her extremely ill in 2017. Suffering from migraines and back pain, she learned that the silicone had spread to her legs and her health was in jeopardy.
"It's the scariest thing in life, and I'm a tough girl. I had these lumps and I was very disfigured," Michelle recalled to People, adding that the experience made her stronger than ever. "I've gone through a physical transformation, a mental transformation, I think I'm more tough. I've always been a fighter and able to survive but it's made me pay attention to other people around me and all things I take for granted. Now, I don't take a minute for granted," she said.
After removing her implants, Michelle shared on the "Tamron Hall Show" that she underwent thirteen reconstructive surgeries on her road to recovery. The singer also detailed her experience on the Lifetime series, "My Killer Body."
Heather Morris' implants were getting in the way of her active lifestyle
Thankfully, "Glee" star Heather Morris did not experience the same health issues from her breast implants as previous mentions like Danica Patrick and Crystal Hefner did on this list. In fact, the actor just wanted to get her implants removed because they interfered with her active lifestyle, so much so that her implants were causing her pain.
In an interview with Fitness magazine in 2011, Morris revealed, "Implants were something I thought I wanted when I was younger, and now I don't. It was hard being active with them because my chest was always sore. It hurt a lot, and I didn't like always being in pain, so they had to go!"
According to an interview with Seventeen (via HuffPost), Morris has always been physically fit. She has been dancing since she was young and even became a backup dancer for Beyonce! "Glee" fans also know just how fit Morris is after transforming into Britney Spears in the second episode of the 2nd season, titled "Britney/Brittany." Morris reenacted Spears' iconic "Slave 4 U" performance at the 2001 MTV VMAs and not only wore Spears' exact outfit but also went even further by having an identical python on her shoulders!
Blac Chyna completely changed her life by removing all of her cosmetic procedures
In March 2023, Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, revealed to her Instagram followers that she would be getting surgery to remove silicone from her body, including backside and breast reduction. "As ya'll know, I've been changing my life and changing my ways," she starts off her series of videos. The influence also shared that her butt reduction took five hours longer than the four-hour time frame during her procedure due to complications. Luckily, Chyna later commented on her own post, telling fans she was doing well.
Since her hours-long procedure to remove all the silicone in her body, Chyna has also shared on Instagram that she had removed the fillers in her face. "Enough is enough, it all has to come out," the model shared in her video. She also shared a clip of herself getting baptized and removing a satanic tattoo.
Chyna shared her story of change during an interview with Forbes where she clarified that Blac Chyna was no more. Asked by reporter Rosemarie Miller why she wanted to go by her real name from now on, she explained, "It was given to me by birth. Mostly, it's just me getting back to myself because, you know, being in the entertainment field, everybody always calls me like, 'Hey, Blac Chyna, Chyna.' Nobody ever really calls me Angela. So sometimes I would forget who I am because it's always about the brand, brand, brand, but not about the person,'" she shared.
Victoria Beckham regretted her plastic surgery
In the early stages of Victoria Beckham's music career with the Spice Girls, she repeatedly denied ever getting cosmetic procedures to enhance her breasts. In a 2003 interview (via Daily Mail), she had once shared, "I'm completely natural, except for my fingernails, and I have a bit of help with my hair and a bit of St. Tropez (fake tan) going on." However, looking at before and after photos of the fashion designer, it was easy to spot that Beckham had gone under the knife.
According to Daily Mail, Beckham's physical appearance began to look slightly different after her first son, Brooklyn, was born in 1999. In 2005, it was finally revealed by her lawyers that she did get breast enhancement surgery. Beckham finally admitted to the procedure with Allure magazine in 2014, sharing coyly (via Cosmopolitan), "I think I may have purchased them." However, she also admitted that she no longer had them when she added, "I don't have them anymore."
In 2017, Beckham penned a letter to her 18-year-old self which was published in British Vogue. Beckham revealed that she regretted getting breast implants. "I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you got."