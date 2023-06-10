Celebs Who Underwent Plastic Surgery Reversals

Cosmetic surgery has become more acceptable and normalized. Whether it's getting plastic surgery to enhance a particular body part or lip fillers to achieve the perfect pout, more and more people are opting to change their looks. Of course, Hollywood has been a big promoter in the cosmetic surgery industry, and we've seen fans of these A-listers follow suit.

Though opening up about going under the knife is normal now, many stars regretted their plastic surgeries. In 2017, actor Melanie Griffith told Porter magazine (via People) about overdoing it with surgery and looking unrecognizable to her fans. "I didn't [realize] until people started saying, 'Oh my god,' what has she done!?!' I was so hurt. I went to a different doctor, and he started dissolving all of this s*** that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now,'" she shared.

Griffith is not the only celeb who experienced more negatives than positives with her procedures. Plenty of celebrities have decided to reverse their plastic surgeries for several reasons. From health scares to wanting to look like their old selves, the stars below regretted their cosmetic work and made sure to remove them.