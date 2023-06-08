What We Know About Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen's Relationship

Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen? We're here to get to the bottom of it.

Steinfeld isn't like "Most Girls" who start a relationship, as she has to go through her romances in the public eye. Nevertheless, Steinfeld's dating history has been relatively modest due to her deliberate decision to hold off on pursuing romantic connections. In 2016, she told The Bert Show, "Guys, I'm nineteen. I haven't really been on dates." And if you thought that Steinfeld wasn't getting asked out, well, you'd be wrong. The actor said she gets asked out but added, "I just don't go."

However, there have been a couple of men that have captured Steinfeld's heart, one of which included One Direction star, Niall Horan. The pair began dating in 2018 and called it quits that same year due to Steinfeld's busy schedule. Since then, the actor has kept a low profile but has been vocal about what she wants in a man. In 2021, the "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" actor described her perfect man to Cosmopolitan. She shared, "I want a partner who is, first and foremost, loyal and honest but confident in themselves and able to do their thing while I do mine." It looks like she might have found the perfect guy after all because Steinfeld has recently been connected to NFL star Josh Allen. And even though their relationship has just taken off, there is a lot to unpack between the new "it" couple.