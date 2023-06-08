Tom Holland's Acting Break Has Fans Speculating His Future With Zendaya Is Heating Up

Tom Holland's recent career announcement is fueling theories about his relationship with Zendaya.

Holland's latest gig has proven that he can portray characters much grittier than Peter Parker, a clumsy, personable teen superhero. In "The Crowded Room," Holland plays the role of Danny Sullivan, a man with mental health issues who's been accused of a gruesome crime, per IMDb. The Apple+ series premieres on June 9. During a round of promo, Holland spoke candidly with Extra about the difficulties spawned from taking this job and why he'll be taking time away from the spotlight. He said, "It was a tough time for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before, and then on top of that being a producer dealing with the day-to-day kind of problems that come with any film set added that extra level of pressure."

Holland added, "I really enjoyed it, but then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, 'I need to have a break.' I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach. And I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was." Even though Holland didn't cite his increasingly-public relationship with Zendaya as a factor in his decision, fans of the couple are convinced it's related to their future!