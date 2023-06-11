Does Dave Coulier Get Along With Alanis Morissette Now After Their Split?

When Dave Coulier and Alanis Morissette were an item, he was already an established comedian and a regular on "Full House." Meanwhile, she was a Canadian musician looking to hit the big time globally. And hit it she did, thanks to her split from Coulier—in part.

Finding yourself the subject of somebody's love ballad is one thing. It could be flattering, heartwarming, or just downright creepy, depending on the circumstances. But it's another thing to find yourself the inspiration of an iconic, rage-filled breakup anthem—just ask any of Taylor Swift's exes. However, that's precisely what happened to Coulier after he unintentionally sparked what's widely heralded as one of the greatest breakup albums in music history.

Coulier and Morissette first met in Canada in 1992. The actor was playing in an ice hockey game and she sang the country's national anthem beforehand. Despite Coulier and Morissette having a big age gap — he was 33, and she was just 18 — they dated for two years before he broke it off, along with her heart. What really happened between Coulier and Morissette is something probably only they will ever know. Still, anyone who's listened to "Jagged Little Pill" will get a pretty good idea as their failed relationship plays out majorly throughout the album, which is kind of awks for him. So, does Dave Coulier get along with Alanis Morissette now after their split?