Does Dave Coulier Get Along With Alanis Morissette Now After Their Split?
When Dave Coulier and Alanis Morissette were an item, he was already an established comedian and a regular on "Full House." Meanwhile, she was a Canadian musician looking to hit the big time globally. And hit it she did, thanks to her split from Coulier—in part.
Finding yourself the subject of somebody's love ballad is one thing. It could be flattering, heartwarming, or just downright creepy, depending on the circumstances. But it's another thing to find yourself the inspiration of an iconic, rage-filled breakup anthem—just ask any of Taylor Swift's exes. However, that's precisely what happened to Coulier after he unintentionally sparked what's widely heralded as one of the greatest breakup albums in music history.
Coulier and Morissette first met in Canada in 1992. The actor was playing in an ice hockey game and she sang the country's national anthem beforehand. Despite Coulier and Morissette having a big age gap — he was 33, and she was just 18 — they dated for two years before he broke it off, along with her heart. What really happened between Coulier and Morissette is something probably only they will ever know. Still, anyone who's listened to "Jagged Little Pill" will get a pretty good idea as their failed relationship plays out majorly throughout the album, which is kind of awks for him. So, does Dave Coulier get along with Alanis Morissette now after their split?
A very bitter jagged little pill to swallow
Dave Coulier didn't come across well in "Jagged Little Pill." Some of the lyrics are scathing. "And I'm here to remind you of the mess you left when you went away," Alanis Morissette sings in the refrain of "You Oughta Know." The second verse continues, "Did you forget about me, Mr. Duplicity? I hate to bug you in the middle of dinner. It was a slap in the face. How quickly I was replaced," she sings in the third verse. Ouch. So, how did Coulier feel about getting publicly called out in an award-winning smash hit, and does he get along with Morissette now?
Initially, Coulier had no clue his ex had written an album about him, according to his interview on "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts." When he first heard the album and realized it was about him, Coulier admitted his first thought was, "Oh, I can't be that guy!" It really sunk in how much he must have hurt her after he heard the album. However, the comedian has nothing but the utmost respect for her and there are no hard feelings on his end whatsoever. In fact, he thinks Morissette is quite lovely. He shared that when they bumped into each other years later, "she couldn't have been sweeter."
A house full of love
In his interview on "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts," Dave Coulier shared an anecdote about Alanis Morissette to illustrate what a sweet and kind person she is. He told the radio hosts that, when his sister Sharon was dying of cancer, the singer drove from Toronto to Detroit solely so she could sing to his sibling at her hospital bedside. "That's the kind of human being she is. So I've never had anything bad to say about her. She's lovely," he said.
Three decades later, both parties have moved on — although some would argue that Coulier will forever be "Mr. Duplicity." Morissette married Mario Treadway in 2010 at her LA mansion. The couple welcomed their first child, Ever, that same year. They are also parents to daughter Onyx and son Winter.
Meanwhile, Coulier wed his longtime partner, Melissa Bring, in 2014. People reported that, despite being together for nine years, Coulier and Bring almost never married as he believed he wasn't husband-worthy. "When I first met her, I said, 'Look, I don't think I'm marriage material,'" Coulier admitted. However, Bring was willing to play the long game and wait it out. "She never [pressured me], and I guess it made me want to [propose] even more. When you get somebody who's so understanding, you think, 'Boy, why am I not marrying this person?' It's great when you can marry your best friend."