Miley Cyrus' Journey From Disney Star To Pop Chameleon

We've watched Miley Cyrus evolve from Disney darling to the free-spirited unapologetic Grammy-nominated musician she is today. Ever since she appeared as the double-life living rockstar known as "Hannah Montana" in 2006, her life has been under a microscope. Her breakout role on Disney Channel skyrocketed her to fame, landing her record deals and launching her music and acting careers. After four hit seasons of the show and nearly 100 episodes, Cyrus said goodbye to the "Hannah Montana" era in 2011 — but her career had only just begun.

Cyrus has been heavily criticized for some of her decisions growing up in the limelight, decisions that many teens make every day without facing such scrutiny. Whatever she's doing, though, it's clear that she can't be tamed. Each album the "Malibu" artist releases offers a new side to her story. Whether it was the shedding of her Disney persona with her "Bangerz" record or her return to her Nashville roots with the country-pop album "Younger Now," Cyrus continues to evolve as an artist. She said it herself best in a 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar, admitting, "People have known me since I was so young, they think they know me. I heard so many comments like, 'We just want Miley back.' But you can't tell me who that is. I'm right here."

We're taking a look at Miley Cyrus from her days as a Disney tween to the grown-up chart-topping artist she is today.