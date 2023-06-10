Mike Batayeh, Breaking Bad Actor, Dead At 52

On June 1, Mike Batayeh died at the age of 52. He had a heart attack in his sleep, according to TMZ. Batayeh's sister Diane shared that his death was very sudden, as the actor hadn't previously experienced heart complications. A statement by his family said, "He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many."

Batayeh garnered attention for his portrayal of Dennis Markowski in the hit TV series "Breaking Bad." As fans recall, Markowski managed Gustavo Fring's laundromat. Batayeh acted in three episodes of the show in 2011. In addition, he racked up numerous film and TV credits, which included roles in "The Bernie Mac Show," "Boy Meets World," "CSI: Miami," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," per People. He also did voice-over work in "X-Men: Days of Future Past." Following his unexpected death, tributes have been pouring in for the beloved performer.