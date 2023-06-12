Real Housewives' Tamra Judge And Teresa Giudice's Feud Explained

In April, Tamra Judge and Teresa Giudice reignited their feud after the latter slammed the OC housewife for having Caroline Manzo on her podcast, "Two T's and Pod." The reasoning behind her critique stemmed from Judge's friendship with former "Real Housewives" star Brandi Glanville, who's currently feuding with Manzo over their controversial time on "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 4. "If Tamra's your friend, why would she have her on there and not have you on there?" Giudice asked Glanville on her podcast with "Namaste B$tches" (via Reality Blurb). "My thing is, if Tamra's one of your good friends, why would she have someone that's hurting you on her podcasts? For money, right? For ratings? Nice friend. Nice f***ing friend, just saying."

In response to Giudice's unapologetic dig, Judge responded with her own fiery statement in the comments section of a Queens of Bravo Instagram post. "Teresa please! @two.ts.inapod is strictly a housewife podcast. [iHeartMedia] books our talent (as you know since you came on to promote your podcast)," Judge wrote. A day after posting her IG comment, the "RHOC" housewife slammed Giudice again on her podcast. "Yesterday I was just not in the mood. I usually ignore, but now, so I thought not today forehead, not today ding dong, not today, jailbird. I'm not having it," she said (via Page Six). "This is me telling you to shut the f**k up." It looks like Judge and Giudice's mysterious feud shows no signs of losing steam.