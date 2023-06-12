Real Housewives' Tamra Judge And Teresa Giudice's Feud Explained
Since 2006, reality TV fans have immersed themselves in the scandalous, jaw-dropping and dramatic "Real Housewives" franchise. Yet, while the 11+ series have introduced viewers to an array of larger-than-life, privileged women, two have left a lasting mark on the expansive franchise, in particular: Orange County housewife Tamra Judge and New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. In their respective series, the two reality stars gained a firecracker reputation with viewers. During her run on the OC iteration, Judge iconically asked for a divorce from ex-husband Simon, dramatically threw wine in Jeana Keough's face and unforgettably fought for her right to her "OPINION" during a fight with best friend, Vicki Gunvalson.
Similarly, Giudice curated an explosive run on "RHONJ," which includes her shocking table flip, explosive family feud with brother Joe Gorga, and unforgettable Season 7 fight with the controversial Kim D. While Judge and Giudice are more alike than they'd care to admit, the two Bravoleberties are far from friends. During an episode of "Watch What Happens Live", Judge unapologetically described Giudice as the most overrated housewife. With the OC star seemingly reigniting their feud, we took a deeper look into their tense history with one another.
Teresa Giudice unfollowed Tamra Judge after she compared Luis Reulas to Brooks Ayers
Since Teresa Giudice began her relationship with Luis Ruelas, "Real Housewives" fans and stars have expressed their unfiltered opinions about the businessman, including OC star Tamra Judge. During an August 2022 episode of her podcast, "Two T's In A Pod," the CUT fitness founder likened Ruelas to Brooks Ayers, Vicki Gunvalson's controversial ex-boyfriend. "I learned my lesson with Vicki when she was dating Brooks. I knew he was not a good guy, I know he wasn't the guy for her, but I spoke out about it, and it backfired in my face," Judge told co-host and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp (via Reality Tea). "Luis is doing the exact same thing that Brooks would do to Vicki." Judge's opinion on Ruelas didn't fare well with Giudice, who allegedly unfollowed the former after the aforementioned episode.
A few months after the revelation, the "RHOC" star and Giudice seemingly squashed their beef in an October episode of the former's podcast. "I did get mad at her. I forgave her, but I don't like anybody talking crap about my man," the "RHONJ" star explained. In response, Judge told her it wasn't her intention to disrespect Ruelas. "So I was like, oh my God, that reminds me of Vicki with her old boyfriend because he would always give her affirmations." While the two buried the hatchet regarding the Brooks comparison, their truce didn't last long.
Tamra Judge called Teresa Giudice a 'jailbird'
In April, Tamra Judge and Teresa Giudice reignited their feud after the latter slammed the OC housewife for having Caroline Manzo on her podcast, "Two T's and Pod." The reasoning behind her critique stemmed from Judge's friendship with former "Real Housewives" star Brandi Glanville, who's currently feuding with Manzo over their controversial time on "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 4. "If Tamra's your friend, why would she have her on there and not have you on there?" Giudice asked Glanville on her podcast with "Namaste B$tches" (via Reality Blurb). "My thing is, if Tamra's one of your good friends, why would she have someone that's hurting you on her podcasts? For money, right? For ratings? Nice friend. Nice f***ing friend, just saying."
In response to Giudice's unapologetic dig, Judge responded with her own fiery statement in the comments section of a Queens of Bravo Instagram post. "Teresa please! @two.ts.inapod is strictly a housewife podcast. [iHeartMedia] books our talent (as you know since you came on to promote your podcast)," Judge wrote. A day after posting her IG comment, the "RHOC" housewife slammed Giudice again on her podcast. "Yesterday I was just not in the mood. I usually ignore, but now, so I thought not today forehead, not today ding dong, not today, jailbird. I'm not having it," she said (via Page Six). "This is me telling you to shut the f**k up." It looks like Judge and Giudice's mysterious feud shows no signs of losing steam.